Andy Cohen Responds to ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Backlash

Bravo host Andy Cohen is responding to backlash over the recent announcement of the upcoming new franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” which was announced earlier this month. Some fans are upset about the franchise due to some of Dubai’s current laws around human rights.

During a Nov. 10, 2021, episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Cohen took a call from a listener who asked him his thoughts about the backlash the new franchise had been receiving.

“Dubai is somewhere — we found an incredible group of people and I think it’s going to be a really exciting show and I think it’ll be a great addition to the franchise,” Cohen said on air, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. “I think for a lot of people in this country who watch the housewives or who watch this kind of show, it may be their first or only exposure to Dubai. And while the show is really meant to entertain, what I also hope is that maybe we can showcase some of the stuff that’s going on there that is politically incorrect, and educate people about that.”

Cohen also added, “And who knows, maybe we can move the needle a little bit, so that is my hope and I thank you for that question.” “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is currently in production.

Cohen Praised the New Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’





While announcing the addition of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” to the Bravo world during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Cohen admitted that the cast for the new franchise is great.

“It is cast,” Cohen revealed at the time. “We haven’t announced the cast yet. It’s a great group of friends.” During the appearance, Cohen also said, “Well, it’s a billionaire’s playground. You know, they’re gonna give the Beverly Hills women a run for their money.” Although the cast has not yet been announced, it is rumored that former “Ladies of London” star Caroline Stanbury will be a member of the new franchise, as she moved to Dubai in 2016.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff Just Premiered

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” is not the only new show that has recently come to Bravo. On Nov. 18, 2021, Peacock, which is NBC’s new streaming platform, premiered a spinoff called “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which documents a group of “Real Housewives” across franchises as they spend a week together in the Turks and Caicos.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards said that she left the spinoff with a new appreciation for her castmates.

“I love the women I work with, contrary to popular belief,” Richards told the outlet. “I know we argue, but I really love all these women. And you know, some of us obviously are closer than others, but we have an incredible cast. And what I learned in doing the Ultimate Girls Trip is that not all the franchises are like that. They all feel like they have to watch their backs. They don’t trust anybody. Our production doesn’t work like that. I love our team, our cast, our crew.”

