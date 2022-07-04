PHOTOS: ‘Ladies of London’ Stars Reunite

Some of the former co-stars of “Ladies of London” reunited for a Fourth of July celebration.

On July 4, 2022, four former stars of “Ladies of London” shared slightly different photos from a reunion that took place in London. Juliet Angus, Caroline Stanbury (who now stars on “Real Housewives of Dubai”), Sophie Stanbury, and Marissa Hermer were all in attendance.

Juliet Angus, Caroline Stanbury, Sophie Stanbury, & Marissa Hermer Got Together to Celebrate July 4th: ‘Love These Girls Then & Now’

“Happy 4th July from all of us,” Sophie wrote on her post. “A very happy reunion with some of my favourite girls! #friendships #4thofjuly #girlfriends #ladiesoflondon #reuinited.”

Angus shared both US and UK flags and wrote, Ladies of London 4th of July reunion. Love these girls then and now.”

The show aired on Bravo for three seasons from June 2, 2014, through February 7, 2017, and could be described as very similar to a Housewives franchise but focused on American ex-pats relocating to London and working to fit in with the English-born society.

In April 2017 it was announced that the show would not be renewed for a fourth season.

One beloved cast member was not able to attend the reunion. A fan favorite, Annabelle Neilson, died of a heart attack on July 12, 2018, she was 49 years old.

After her death, Caroline spoke to People about her friend.

“Annabelle was always slightly a tortured soul,” she told the outlet. “Actually, if I really think back to it, the show was not the right platform for someone like Annabelle,” Stanbury added. “Although you want people who have explosive personalities who maybe cope with life differently, you also don’t really want to have people who can’t cope with life. She didn’t have a coping mechanism when we would all have to talk behind her back, she didn’t understand it because she was always the cool girl at school. So something like this was very negative for her and such a very, very negative experience.”

Fans Begged for Bravo to ‘Bring This Show Back’ in the Comments of the Reunion Photos

Fans were excited to see the women together again and voiced their feelings about the reunion in the Instagram comments of the four posts.

