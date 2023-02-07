‘Below Deck’ Star Rips Chef Rachel Hargrove’s Performance in Season 10

The 10th season of “Below Deck” has already seen a change in the crew as Camille Lamb was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn and was replaced by deck/stew Tyler Walker. However, Lamb didn’t leave the yacht or the show without saying her piece and she recently hit out at chef Rachel Hargrove on social media.

A clip of Lamb’s conversation with chef Rachel Hargrove from after she was let go was shared on the Instagram account Below Deck Sailing Yacht with the caption, “Hands down the funniest moment of the season.” The post included the text, “I’m sorry but Camille’s conversation with Rachel about her firing is the funniest thing ever.”

The video shared the conversation that aired on “Below Deck,” with Lamb telling Hargrove that Captain Sandy told her “all department heads have an issue with me.” Hargrove told Lamb, “Oh we do.” She told her Lamb has trouble doing her tasks and had a bad attitude, before telling the fired crew member, “move on to the next department head please, thank you so much.”

Lamb lashed out at Hargrove in some of the comments on the Instagram post, saying she had a different interpretation of the conversation. “Personally when I watch this she denies it at first and then I called her out and she comes back and tries to think of things. she looks nervous to me.” Lamb said she felt that Hargrove “needed someone to blame her poor performance on.”

Hargrove has had some struggles at the start of the season, with charter guests requesting more or less spiciness in some of her meals, and Captain Sandy encouraging her to work on the timing of the courses.

Camille Lamb Said She Didn’t Enjoy Receiving All the Criticism When Alissa Humber & Rachel Hargrove Also Had a Lot of Issues

Lamb explained more of her perspective in a long Instagram comment and said it was frustrating to be the focus of the criticism when there were also issues with other crew members. She said her fellow stew Alissa Humber had “some really nasty things to say” about her and Hargrove had an issue with the timing of the guest meals. “At least I’m not a mean girl,” she shared. “Here’s the thing [Alissa] said some nasty things about me some awful things really and that’s a fact.”

Lamb explained that she enjoyed filming with Humber and they had great times together that weren’t included in the show’s edit. “As far as [Rachel] goes, I seriously enjoyed working with her,” Lamb confessed. “For me it’s like I had no idea she had any issue with me. So I was like geezzz.”

Lamb said she was blocked by Hargrove after the show and has been blocked for months despite spending time together for a week afterward, she shared. “We like hung out nothing was wrong between us,” Lamb said.

Camille Lamb Previously Said That She Didn’t Agree With the Show’s Narrative

Lamb opened up about her exit from “Below Deck” earlier in January 2023 when she posted on her Instagram Story that she wasn’t happy with the edit and didn’t agree with the narrative. She said she wouldn’t accept the narrative that was being shown and defended her work ethic and some of her missteps, including being caught drinking champagne on the job.

The “Below Deck” star said she’d been filming confessional interviews all day and had been given alcohol throughout those so when she returned to the boat, she poured herself a drink since she was done with her work. Lamb claimed that Fraser Olender had said they were allowed to drink after work and she didn’t realize she was drinking the wrong kind of champagne.

