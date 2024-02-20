VPR Alum Thinks Lisa Vanderpump Cares More About the Show’s Male Stars

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is sharing her thoughts about one of the show’s executive producers, Lisa Vanderpump.

On the February 19 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss noted that Vanderpump shared her support for Tom Sandoval following his and Leviss’ cheating scandal in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 3. Leviss stated that Vanderpump did not have the same amount of concern for her mental health. The model stated, however, that she is “not surprised by” Vanderpump’s actions as she believes the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality is more concerned about the male stars of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I feel like it’s pretty typical for Lisa to really take the men under her wing. And make sure that the men are okay,” said Leviss. “But she doesn’t really care about the women on the show as much. To me, my perception of it is, it seems like the women are more disposable to her.”

Leviss also theorized that Vanderpump has shown her support of Sandoval as he is a junior partner of her West Hollywood bar, TomTom.

“She has invested in the TomTom name. And has business with Sandoval,” said Leviss.

In addition, the 29-year-old stated that she believed Vanderpump should have expressed concern about her mental health after she received backlash because of her affair. Leviss explained she thinks “Lisa does have a responsibility and production does have a responsibility to treat the cast equally when it comes to caring for their mental health.”

Rachel Leviss Discussed Lisa Vanderpump’s Involvement in the Adoption of Her Former Dog, Graham

While recording the February 20 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss stated she took issue with Vanderpump’s involvement in her former dog, Graham’s adoption. While Leviss was receiving mental health treatment at The Meadows following her cheating scandal, her parents gave the dog to a breed-specific rescue after he injured her mother. Leviss referenced that Vanderpump was eventually contacted about the situation and took Graham in. The RHOBH alum later gave the dog to Leviss’ ex-fiance, James Kennedy.

Leviss said she would like to confront Vanderpump about the situation if they ever have another conversation.

“I would ask her why she felt the need to lie and say that I surrendered my dog at a kill shelter. And put that in the press. I would say, ‘What was your intention in doing that? Was it to make me the ultimate villain? So you could save your precious Tom Sandoval?'” asked Leviss.

Leviss discussed Vanderpump adopting Graham, who has been renamed Hippie, during a January 2024 “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode. The model stated that she believed Vanderpump may have been using the dog “as bait” to persuade Leviss to shoot season 11. She also stated that Vanderpump “told everyone that [she] surrendered [her] dog at a kill shelter and he was hours away from being euthanized.” In addition, Leviss said she contacted Vanderpump to share she did not think Kennedy was a suitable dog owner for the Goldendoodle.

“I won’t get into the specifics of why I don’t think James is a worthy dog-owner. But, I would not live with myself if I didn’t express these concerns and something were to happen,” said Leviss. “And so, [Vanderpump] called me. And I expressed my thoughts. But her concerns more lied with me coming back to do the show.”

Lisa Vanderpump Addressed Rachel Leviss’ Comments About Her Former Dog

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2024, Vanderpump addressed Leviss’ belief that she may have used her former dog to get the 29-year-old to appear in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. The animal advocate, who owns the West Hollywood pet adoption service, Vanderpump Dogs, stated that she takes “rescuing dogs very seriously.”

“That dog was brought to my attention. So I would not use that dog. It was delivered to Vanderpump Dogs,” said Vanderpump.

Kennedy also shared his thoughts about Leviss’ remarks in a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. He stated that Vanderpump was not being vindictive when rescuing the dog.

“It’s like Lisa didn’t just come and was like, ‘Hehe, I’m adopting the dog to give it to James.’ The dog was going to be euthanized,” said the professional DJ.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Rachel Leviss’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit

During a separate January 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview, Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Leviss’ exiting “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10. The RHOBH alum stated that she had a conversation with Leviss while “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 was in production.

“She reached out to me about something that transpired in the show and I called her. And she picked up,” said Vanderpump.

The 63-year-old also stated that she believed it would have been in Leviss’ best interest if she remained on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast for season 11. Vanderpump said she could have offered her advice as she navigated her cheating scandal on camera.

“I think it would have behooved her to come back and shown some level of understanding of what she created. And some kind of remorse,” said Vanderpump. “And she could have done that with me. Because I have always been the person that has tried to not be so judgemental. To try to listen and steer and guide.”