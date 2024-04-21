Rachel Leviss Shares What Led to Her ‘Biggest Argument’ With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss opened up about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star, Tom Sandoval.

On the April 20 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss stated that Sandoval said unkind words when he discovered she was spending time with another individual during their affair. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss throughout the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. Madix ended her nearly 10-year-long relationship with Sandoval after she found out about their affair.

According to Leviss, she would often argue with Sandoval about his decision to stay in a relationship with Madix while they were romantically involved. Leviss stated that the 41-year-old would tell her that he was “actively breaking up with [Madix].” The model then shared that their “biggest argument” occurred because she had “hung out” with a person she had dated before she embarked on her affair with Sandoval.

“I was seeing someone before Tom and I got involved … He hit me up and we hung out. And I told Tom about it and he called me a sociopath,” said Leviss. “And I said, ‘That that’s not fair because I want to be exclusive with you. But since you’re not exclusive to me, hence being in a public relationship, that’s not fair to me.’ You know, like I’m in my 20s. I’m supposed to be living my life. I’m supposed to be dating other people.”

She then stated that she did not expect Sandoval to have as intense of a reaction.

“He really threw me for a loop because then he accused me of being a sociopath,” said Leviss.

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Discussed Staying at The Meadows While Still Speaking to Tom Sandoval

While recording her April 20 podcast episode, Leviss stated that Sandoval attempted to persuade her to end her stay at the treatment center, The Meadows, where she received mental health help after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. She suggested that she believed Sandoval was not concerned about her mental well-being.

“He calls me selfish for staying. I shared with him that I was having really dark thoughts. And I told him I was extending two more weeks,” said Leviss. “He said that that was a bad idea. And I said, ‘I’m scared if I come out of what might happen if I’m having these dark thoughts.’ He said, ‘That’s still a bad idea. I’ve been having to rough it out here alone.'”

Leviss made similar comments about Sandoval in the February 10 episode of her podcast. She stated that she decided to cease contact with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer while she was staying at The Meadows. She said her final straw was receiving a letter from him, wherein he “was trying to convince [her] to leave The Meadows and come back to him.”

Leviss suggested that she was concerned she might harm herself if she did not stay at the facility.

“He tried to convince me to leave anyway. And that’s when I really knew that this person does not love me. And this is a love bomb tactic to try to have this control over me,” said Leviss.

Tom Sandoval Shared His Thoughts About Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Speaking About Him on Podcasts

During the April 16 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Sandoval suggested he did not appreciate Leviss making comments about him on podcasts.

“If she really does want to move on, maybe she should stop talking about me on a weekly basis. Stop talking about the show,” said Sandoval.

He then stated he believed she was continuing to do so for monetary reasons.

“Girl’s gotta eat, you know what I mean. She’s got to make some money so. Get your bag I guess,” said the 41-year-old.