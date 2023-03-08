Raquel Leviss Is Making Big Moves

Raquel Leviss has made a few changes in her life after her affair with Tom Sandoval was uncovered. The “Vanderpump Rules” star issued her first statement on the bombshell news on March 8, 2023.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she said in a statement given to Entertainment Tonight.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” he statement continued.

In addition, Leviss has made changes to her Instagram, filed for a restraining order and fled Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Has Hired Lawyers

Leviss has hired a lawyer to send out letters to various members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, claiming that the video of her on Sandoval’s phone that was sexual in nature was recorded without her permission, according to TMZ.

The details surrounding the claims made by Leviss’ attorney are unclear in so much as Leviss says that the video was recorded without her “knowledge or consent,” suggesting that the video may have been forwarded to someone else or recorded off of Sandoval’s phone. Heavy reached out to Leviss’ lawyer for comment and did not hear back.

In addition, Leviss has taken action to protect herself from co-star Scheana Shay. On March 7, 2023, Heavy obtained court records that show that Leviss is seeking a restraining order against Shay. A court hearing has been set for March 29, 2023. The move comes after rumors circulated that Shay attacked Leviss in New York after learning about the scandal.

During an Amazon Live on March 7, 2023, one fan asked Lala Kent if she heard that Shay physically attacked Leviss to which she replied, “I was never told that story. That seems to be what’s circling. I’ve talked to Scheana. That never came up to me.” However, in her statement, Leviss says that she has “been physically assaulted,” though she didn’t share any additional details or background information.

Raquel Leviss Has Changed Her Instagram Bio & Has Left Los Angeles

Leviss hasn’t posted anything on social media since the news of her affair with Sandoval broke back on March 3, 2023, but she has made some small changes on Instagram. She has removed any and all contact information from her bio, which used to contain an email contact for her rep. On an unrelated note, her Instagram following has increased by more than 30,000.

Additionally, Leviss is no longer in Los Angeles, according to People magazine. She stuck around to film some scenes for “Vanderpump Rules,” which are set to air as part of season 10. However, a source tells People that Leviss is staying with her parents.

“Raquel has left Los Angeles and gone home to be with her family. She knows she hurt Ariana, but doesn’t know how to say she’s sorry,” the source said.

The next day, Leviss issued an apology.

“Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” Leviss’ statement to Entertainment Tonight read.

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes,” Leviss’ statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Sandoval released a statement hours earlier.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve heard through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so dramatically and publicly,” he wrote on Instagram, in part.

Ariana Madix’s social media accounts have been deactivated.

READ NEXT: Fans Might See Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Kiss on Season 10