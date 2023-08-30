Raquel Leviss Responds to Podcast Interview Critics

Raquel Leviss’ podcast with Bethenny Frankel sparked a lot of discussions among Bravo fans over many of her comments and the “Vanderpump Rules” star took to Instagram to respond to one part of the criticism.

The “Bravo Tea With Jared B” Instagram account shared a clip of its episode unpacking Leviss’ interview. In the clip, the host brought up Leviss’ claim that she wouldn’t have gotten involved with Tom Sandoval if she “knew there was longevity” to his relationship with Ariana Madix. “This is a weird thing to admit because she’s saying she knew this wasn’t a real relationship or a relationship that had legs, so that’s why she decided to participate in this affair,” Jared recapped.

“So at this point, Rachel you’re looking mad crazy because Whether real or not, formally, they were in a relationship despite the circumstances,” he said. “If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so bad, you should’ve let him know that this tryst, this situation going on between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up.”

Leviss took to the post’s Instagram comments to reply to the podcast host, writing, “💯 you’re not wrong!” She went on to give more context to her mindset and reiterated that she was completely in the wrong.

Raquel Leviss Said There Is No Excuse for Her Behavior But Said Tom Sandoval Had Told Her He Was Breaking Up With Ariana Madix

Leviss wrote in the Instagram post’s comment section, “I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom. No excuses.”

Leviss went on to add that looking back at herself during that period of time, she’s since learned that she had “low self-worth” and claimed that Sandoval told her on multiple occasions that he was breaking up with Madix. “Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking,” she wrote.

“He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy [than] to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it,” she added. “So yes, absolutely you’re 100% right. It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation… now I know better.”

Raquel Leviss Said Tom Sandoval Told Her He Was With Ariana Madix for Their Brand

Leviss gave her first interview since the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion to Bethenny Frankel on the RHONY alum’s “Just B” podcast. During the three-episode interview, Leviss claimed that Madix and Sandoval didn’t have the type of relationship that they portrayed on the show and that they were staying together for their “brand.”

She told Frankel that Sandoval told her the former couple was together as “business partners” and for the brand deals but had not been in a romantic relationship for some time.

Madix also denied Leviss’ claims during a podcast appearance on “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.” She told Shay that it was clear Leviss was still choosing to believe things that weren’t true that Sandoval had told her, even though she thought Leviss should “know better” by now.

