Raquel Leviss Returns to Instagram With Flower-Filled Video 5 Months After Scandoval

Raquel Leviss returned to Instagram for her first non Scandoval-related post since March 2023.

In September 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a look at a peaceful day she enjoyed at a flower farm months after she made headlines for her shocking cheating scandal with her co-star Tom Sandoval, the longtime boyfriend of her former friend Ariana Madix.

Leviss also made a change to her Instagram bio as she enters a new era of her life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Shared a Video Set at a Flower Farm

On September 9, Leviss posted to Instagram to give fans a look at a peaceful day she spent at an unnamed flower farm. In a clip set to the instrumental “A Gentle Sunlight” by James Quinn, Leviss shared a look at various wildflowers and a table set up with buckets of cut fresh flowers for an outdoor flower arranging class. A red barn could be seen in the background.

The former Bravo star also walked through a greenhouse in the video before showing off her finished flower arrangement in a vase.

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this 🌻,” Leviss captioned the video.

She included the hashtags #flowerfarm #flowerarranging.

Leviss received many positive comments on the post, including a message from pal Israel Isaac, who is one of the few people from “Vanderpump Rules” who has not stopped speaking to her.

“Gorgeous honey,” Isaac wrote in the comment section.

Others praised Leviss for having the courage to return to social media after an immense backlash from “Vanderpump Rules” fans, and for turning her comments back on after a lengthy hiatus.

“Welcome back to social media. Stay strong girl,” one follower wrote.

“Glad to see you back, give yourself grace darling 💚 grow with the flowers 💐 learn from the heart💚 all the best🤗,” another wrote.

“Good job getting away from all that noise ❤️ enjoy the peace and tranquility. Xoxo,” a third fan wrote to the “Vanderpump Rules” alum.

Raquel Leviss Has Barely Posted on Social Media Since Scandoval, But She Has Made a Few Key Changes to Her Instagram Bio

Raquel Leviss has not been very active on social media since it was discovered that she had an affair with her friend Ariana Madix’s live-in boyfriend in March.

The former beauty pageant contestant issued an apology to Madix on Instagram days after Scandoval broke, and she later described her actions as “indefensible” but has since deleted the posts from her page. She has also revamped her page to eliminate other posts from the past, including one of her posing with Sandoval at a music festival.

In August 2023, Leviss made one other post, which was a link to her “Just B” podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel. The lengthy interview focused on the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal. At the time, Leviss’ Instagram bio read, “ “Becoming a better person… one day at a time,” according to Hollywood Life.

Leviss has changed her name on Instagram to “Rachel Leviss” after deciding to return to her birth name following a two-month stay in an Arizona mental health facility, according to People.

On September 9, the @RealityOps fan account noted that Leviss has now changed her Instagram bio to read: “Healing Era.”

