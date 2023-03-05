Raquel Leviss Shares Text Message Thread With Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss shared a text message that she received from Tom Sandoval during an interview with Page Six. At one point during the interview, “Virtual Reali-tea” podcast co-host Danny Murphy asked Leviss who the last person she texted with from the VPR cast was. Leviss went through her phone until she found the answer.

“I have a text thread with Tom and Tom,” she said, referring to Sandoval and his best friend Tom Schwartz. “Mine is from Schwartz saying, ‘Raq, come kick it with us tomorrow. See ya mañana,'” she shared. She did end up hanging up with Sandoval and Schwartz at the new bar.

On March 3, 2023, news that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split hit the internet. In the initial report, published by TMZ, fans also learned that “Vanderpump Rules” star Leviss was said to be in the middle of the breakup.

Sources told People magazine that Sandoval and Leviss have been romantically involved with one another for more than six months. They have been accused of keeping their fling a complete secret from the rest of their castmates, including Madix, who has been dating Sandoval for nine years.

Ariana Madix Found Out About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss After Finding Inappropriate Text Messages on His Phone

According to People magazine, Madix learned about Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship on March 1, 2023. At the time, the was in attendance at one of Sandoval’s band’s shows in Los Angeles.

At some point, Sandoval’s phone was visible to Madix and a video that Leviss sent to him popped up. The video was said to be sexual in nature. From there, Madix scrolled through Sandoval’s texts and saw several inappropriate messages between him and Leviss.

“She had no idea any of this was happening behind her back,” a source told People. Two days later, fans noticed that Madix deactivated all of her social media accounts and, within hours, news of the messy split was all over the internet.

In the time since, Madix has received support from her friends, including Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute. Hours after the news broke, Doute uploaded a “real time” video of her and Madix to her Instagram account. In the video, Madix appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and laughing while with some pals.

Later in the evening, Madix went to the Tove Lo concert, as evidenced by videos shared on the Instagram Stories of “Vanderpump Rules” cast members.

Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval ‘Want to Be Together’

After news broke about the affair, a source told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship is the real deal and goes beyond just a casual hookup. They “want to be together,” the source said.

On March 4, 2023, another source told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss had plans to tell Madix about their secret romance. The two had been thinking about the idea “for weeks” and really wanted to come clean, though it wasn’t clear if they were going to do it on camera or privately.

Meanwhile, sources did tell TMZ that Bravo cameras have been on-hand to record the fallout from the shocking news. The footage is set to be edited for season 10, so fans will get to see how things play out sooner rather than later. In addition, Andy Cohen has responded to the news, and he seems to be ready for the upcoming reunion. “I need answers,” he said on his Instagram Stories.

