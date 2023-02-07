Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Captain Lee Rosbach’s ‘Lack of Respect’ Comment

The world of “Below Deck” was rocked in January 2023 when Captain Lee Rosbach expressed criticism toward what he perceived as a “lack of respect” from another franchise captain, Captain Sandy Yawn of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

As viewers know, the 10th season of “Below Deck” saw Captain Lee have to step away from St. David due to a medical issue and he was temporarily replaced by Captain Sandy. The fill-in captain had to fire one of the crew members and she called Rosbach afterward to let him know. When that episode aired, Captain Lee tweeted that while he agreed with the firing, Yawn’s decision to notify him after the fact instead of before “lacked in procedure and respect.”

Yawn responded to Rosbach’s comments on February 1st when she appeared on SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” and threw a bit of shade of her own toward her fellow “Below Deck” captain. She said she felt bad for him because “hurt people hurt people” and that he wasn’t “acting his age.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Said Her Response to His Criticism Was to Share Some Quotes on Twitter

Yawn discussed Rosbach’s criticism with the host of the radio show, Amy Phillips, and said, “I have to say this. When they go low, we go high.” She hinted that her way of responding to her fellow captain was by sharing some quotes on Twitter, including one that said, “Hurt people hurt people.”

“So, I don’t know,” she continued. “I haven’t ever hurt him — but I think when you spew that kind of stuff it’s inward and I feel bad for the guy.”

“He’s definitely not acting his age,” she shared with listeners.

Captain Sandy Yawn Said She Was Standing By Her Decision Not to Call Captain Lee Rosbach Before the Firing

Yawn also defended her decision not to call Captain Lee before she fired his crew member when she explained to Phillips and “Reality Checked” listeners that he was “in the hospital.” She said, “Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille [Lamb]?’ Never in a million years would I do that.”

Captain Sandy went on to explain that she did give him a call afterward as a courtesy to let him know, adding, “You almost had a mutiny on your boat because of her.” Yawn reiterated that she wasn’t going to call someone when they were going through and recovering from surgery.

She then revealed that she wasn’t sure why Rosbach shared those comments on social media but that she tried to reach out to him a couple of times and he didn’t pick up her calls.

Yawn confirmed that Captain Lee will make his return to “Below Deck” later this season and said it was because she called him and asked him to come back. “I had a girlfriend that was going to have surgery,” Captain Sandy said. “Like, I didn’t step on there to take over a show. I don’t want two shows. I like the Med, are you kidding me? I like the Mediterranean,” she concluded.

