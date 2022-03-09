LOOK: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals New Hair on Red Carpet

A star from “Vanderpump Rules” has debuted a new haircut while walking the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

On March 7, 2022, Scheana Shay shared a photo in the arms of her fiance Brock Davies and fans noticed a change in her hair.

Fans Thought Scheana’s New Haircut Was ‘Absolutely Killing It’ on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

The photo showed Scheana with a sleek cut, much shorter than her normal long wavy locks. The stylist, Isaiah Hembree even shared several photos of the cut.

And fans loved it.

“HAIR” her co-star Ariana Madix wrote on the photo with several flame emojis.

“Ok I loveeee the hair,” another fan wrote.

“Omg stop so cute!!!!” someone said.

“Hair looks great!” someone else wrote.

“Absolutely killing it!!” a fan commented. “You looked stunning! And always have! It looks like you’re more comfortable in your skin and that’s so great to see from when we last saw you on tv.”

“Loveeeee your hair!!! Looks so fresh and for some reason you look even younger!” someone wrote.

“Best hair, best mom!!” another fan said.

“WOW . Your hair is FABULOUS!!!!!!!! Fresh !! Young looking !!! HOT,” someone wrote.

“Your haircut turned out so cute!” a fan commented.

“Love the hair!! That length looks so good on you!!” another fan said.

But it wasn’t all positive comments about the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Fans Blasted Scheana and Brock as ‘Knockoff’ & ‘Fake’ for Their Looks

Several fans wondered why the couple was at the awards show.

In a Reddit thread titled “Scheana at the Country Music Awards… I’m confused” fans poked fun at Shay and Davies.

“Why would it surprise you that a legitimate pop sensation like Scheana went to the CMAs?” a fan wrote. “Good As Gold transcends musical genres,” a fan replied poking fun at Shay’s song.

“And he’s dressed like some knockoff cowboy,” someone commented about Davies’ outfit.

“She would go to the opening of an envelope,” a fan wrote.

“Whose face is that?!” someone wrote on the thread. “Also the self-tanner on the top boob area is so orange and jarring compared to the ghost-color of her cheekbones and higher.”

“I think her body looks great, but I don’t think her face does. She’s way overdoing it on the injectables,” another fan said.

“She’s there as the predecessor of Leann Rhymes (SIC),” someone wrote, hinting at the affair she had with Eddie Cibrian, the now husband of Rimes. Another fan made a similar joke writing, “Maybe hoping to bump into Eddie and Leanne.”

“Cute outfit but her face literally looks like it will melt if she were standing too close to fire,” a fan said in the thread. “Or anything hot. Or smiling. She used to be pretty now she looks so fake.”

Davies even went hard on a fan who commented on his Instagram post from the same red carpet.

“@keriannebutler lol, I was raised on a dairy farm mate, the only thing missing is my outback coat… so maybe you should be supportive instead of trying to tear down people. Oh and if your country you get it, always stay humble and kind. Have a great day,” he wrote. The original comment appears to be deleted.

