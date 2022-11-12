Fans React to Vanderpump Rules Star Showing Off Her ‘Best Friends’

Scheana Shay posted a photo on November 9 with two of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars at the cast’s season 10 photoshoot that was soon flooded with compliments and reactions.

“And we’re the three best friends,” Shay captioned the photo that showed her posing in full glam and bold jewel-toned outfits with Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. For the shoot, Madix wore a bright purple long-sleeved dress while Shay opted for a tight-fitting pink dress with spaghetti straps while Leviss rocked a dark fuchsia number.

Fans quickly took to the comments to compliment the three women on their looks for the season, while a few pointed out that they thought Madix looked a lot different than in past seasons.

The Comments of Scheana Shay’s Post Were Filled With Fans Sharing Their Love for the Looks & the 3 Women’s Friendship But Some Pointed Out That Ariana Madix Was Looking Very Different

Fans loved the look of the three women and shared their appreciation for the co-stars’ long friendship. “The dream team!!” one person commented. “The three musketeers!! My favs!!” someone else wrote. Another said they were the “3 best ones!!! Confident and beautiful!!!”

Quite a few people commented on Madix’s look and said they thought her appearance had changed a bit in the last couple of years. “Is that Ariana? Wow she looks great!!” someone commented. Another said she was looking amazing but “so different.” Someone else said they didn’t even recognize her while another commenter wrote, “HOLY S*** Arianna’s face doesn’t even look like the same person!”

There Have Been Indications From Various Interviews That Lines Have Been Drawn Among the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members as a 10th Season Is Coming Soon

While Shay, Leviss and Madix have been friends for quite some time, there have been indications recently that lines were more clearly drawn among the VPR cast following Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce.

The hookup between Leviss and Schwartz at Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico sent shockwaves among the VPR cast as reports began circulating that Maloney was not happy with the events. Soon after, Page Six reported that a source close to production said Maloney was “blaming” Shay for the hookup.

The publication wrote that Maloney felt that Shay encouraged Schwartz and Leviss to hook up since both parties are generally laid-back and “passive.”

After Shay’s husband Davies claimed that Maloney had been “disinvited” from their wedding but decided to show up for a “girls’ trip,” he shared on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast that the newlyweds “picked a side” following news of Schwartz and Maloney’s split.

Davies admitted that he preferred the company of “one of them” more than the other and it was likely obvious which cast member he was talking about. “If you haven’t, you see which side we picked … in Season 10,” he revealed. “There is a side. We picked one.”

