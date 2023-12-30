Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spend Time in Australia Ahead of New Year

Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies traveled to Australia days after celebrating Christmas with their toddler daughter, Summer Moon, in Palm Springs, California.

In late December 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” couple touched down Down Under to attend the Beyond the Valley Festival—and to get into some “Scheananagins” in the process.

Davies documented the couple’s arrival in his home country in videos posted to his Instagram story. In one clip, he panned his camera to a large Australian flag waving in the distance. “We are home,” the former pro rugby player said. “Look at that bloody flag, baby! I know I rag on Australia but I missed it!”

Scheana Shay Brought her ‘Scheananagins’ Podcast to the Beyond the Valley Festival

The Beyond the Valley Festival is described as “four days of music, art, and camping” on the event’s official website. It took place in the Barunah Plains, in Hesse, Victoria, and will lead up to ringing in the New Year 2024.

According to NME, headliners included Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, UK drill rapper Central Cee, dance star Peggy Gou and G Flip.

Other celebrities included TikTok stars, comedians, and podcasters. On his Instagram story, Davies revealed that Shay hosted a live taping of her podcast from the festival. “The wifey has her show ‘Scheananagins’ at the Circus tent,” he told followers on December 30.

This is not Davies and Shay’s first trip to Australia together. After meeting at a music festival in 2019, the two took an extended trip to Australia and Bali two months later, according to People.

Brock Davies’ Two Older Kids Live in Australia

While the trip to the Beyond the Valley Fest was a working vacation for Shay, Davies also has other interests in Australia. Most of his family live there, including Eli and Winter, his children from his first marriage.

As of this writing, it is unclear if Davies spent time with his two older children while in Australia. The Homebody app founder has been vocal about his strained relationship with his ex-wife and kids since he moved to the United States for his rugby career.

In June 2023, Davies told Us Weekly his kids live in a family home with his ex and her new husband. He also explained why he gives them all some space. “It doesn’t come down to what I want at this point in time. It’s what’s good for the kids,” he said of his relationship with Eli and Winter. “They’re in a stable environment with their dad and their mom and their little sister. And so in time, I’m hoping, we can continue having the doors open and then they’ll come in and we can communicate. We’re ready for it, but it’s gonna take a lot of time and so I understand that now.”

Davies added that he hopes the fact that he is a “very present” dad in the life of his 2-year-old daughter Summer will carry over to his relationship with his Australian children.

