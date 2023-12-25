VPR Alum Criticizes Brock Davies’ Behavior: ‘He’s Like a Payroll Husband’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Charli Burnett did not hold back when discussing her former castmate, Scheana Shay, and her husband, Brock Davies.

During the December 12 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Burnett stated that she would not be surprised if Shay rekindled her friendship with Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Shay publicly cut ties with Sandoval after she discovered he had cheated on her close friend, Ariana Madix, with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I know that Scheana’s already going to fold ’cause that’s just her personality. Like, she’s probably going to be friends with Tom,” said the 29-year-old.

In addition, she stated that she would expect Davies to follow suit, as he does not deviate from his wife’s instructions.

“That’s who he has always been. He’s like a payroll husband. Like you know, he does whatever she wants him to do. I just feel like — I don’t know. They bother me, honestly. I just think it’s weird, cringy, desperate, thirsty vibes,” said Burnett.

The former Bravo star went on to say that she had an unpleasant experience with Davies after she announced her engagement to her fiance, Corey Loftus. According to Burnett, Davies approached her and asked her inauthentic questions.

“It was like, ‘So what are you guys up to?’ It’s like, ‘Why are you asking me that?’ And it’s like, ‘Are you trying to determine what I’m doing after ‘Vanderpump.’ If it’s whether you like me enough or not or whether I’m worthy of your time?’ And it just like things like that — and, like, ew,’” stated Burnett.

Brock Davies Stated That He Missed His Friendship With Tom Sandoval in July 2023

While recording a July 2023 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies confided that he did “miss[ed] his friendship with Tom Sandoval.” He explained that while he did not appreciate his behavior, he wanted to take steps to mend their relationship.

“That’s why it’s such a weird thing. Do I miss our friendship? Yes. Do I condone his actions? Hell to the no,” stated Davies.

Scheana Shay Opened Up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 in December 2023

In a December 2023 interview on the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay admitted she struggled navigating her relationships with Madix and Sandoval during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She stated that she had to decide if she wanted to continue showing her loyalty to Madix by ceasing contact with Sandoval.

“I feel like this season that we just filmed, it was trying to figure that out for me, personally. Trying to see, you know, do I just stay ‘Team Ariana’ and say, ‘F*** Tom forever?’” said Shay. “Do I try and work towards a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to her?”

She suggested she needed to take a step back from the situation to ensure she could be “a present mother” to her and Davies’ 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

“It was so hard. And I don’t know that Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on me, personally,” continued Shay.

In the same “Bravo Hot Mic” podcast episode, Shay shared that she and Davies decided to be more transparent about their relationship issues in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“We are not perfect, we have a very real marriage. We are parents who deal with differences. And how we want to parent. And him and my mom butt heads, and we butt heads. That’s okay. Because, at the end of the day, that’s relatable,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres on January 30 on Bravo.