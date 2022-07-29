Fans Think Scheana Shay Looks Different in New Photos

On July 19, 2022, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were feted with a grand opening soiree for their new lounge and bar Schwartz and Sandy’s. Media outlet the Daily Mail hosted the event, which featured a blue carpet and several “Vanderpump Rules” stars from Raquel Leviss to Lisa Vanderpump.

Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies were on-hand for the event and posed for photos as they took in the new venue. The Daily Mail posted several photos of Scheana, who wore an emerald green wrap minidress paired with lime green heels. Meanwhile, Brock chose a see-through black top complete with ruffles down the front. He wore long, black slacks and a pair of black shoes and kept his long hair in a low messy bun.

And while plenty of people ripped Brock’s outfit — some saying he looked liked a “pirate” on Reddit — others couldn’t seem to take their eyes off of Scheana’s face. Several people pointed out that something appeared different about her.

Several VPR Fans Think That Scheana Has Done Something to Her Chin

Shortly after photos from the Schwartz and Sandy’s event were released, someone started a Reddit thread hoping to discuss Scheana’s look.

“Not to be a hater, but what has Scheana done to her face? She doesn’t even look like herself anymore,” the person wrote, kicking off the discussion. It seems several people have come to the conclusion that Scheana did something to her chin, which has essentially changed her whole face.

“I think it’s her chin,” someone chimed in.

“Yes chin and over done fillers. The over stuffed fillers really age you too,” another Redditor agreed.

“I agree, her chin looks much more pronounced. Maybe a chin implant?” a third commenter suggested.

“She has done something to her chin and a lot of Botox in her jaw. Her natural face shape was so much prettier,” read another take.

“Did she get a chin implant? It really seems like the length of her face has drastically changed,” a fifth Reddit user pointed out.

Scheana Has Denied Having Plastic Surgery on Her Face

Some reality stars are very forthcoming with what they do — and don’t do — when it comes to plastic surgery, Botox, and fillers. In 2016, Scheana denied having work done to her face, tweeting that she looked so different because she had lost weight.

Although she did admit to getting lip fillers, Scheana attempted to set the record about her looks straight.

“I lost weight. I didn’t have work done. Believe what you want. My makeup is better and my face is thinner. Simple as that,” she tweeted.

In 2021, she sat down with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and Cohen told that he had received several questions about her changing face. Scheana was quick to supply an answer.

“I have no Botox! That’s what’s different! My face is moving,” she responded. She told Cohen that she hasn’t done anything to her face because she was “breastfeeding fill-time.”

“This is natural! I promise,” she said.

