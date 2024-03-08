VPR Star Scheana Shay Addresses Divorce Rumors

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is reacting to rumors that she and her husband, Brock Davies, the father of her 2-year-old daughter Summer, may be headed toward divorce.

On the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay and Davies addressed speculation that they may be divorcing or are going through financial issues. Shay referenced a February 2024 article published by The U.S. Sun that reported Davies signed an Interspousal Transfer Grant Deed for their Sherman Oaks home, recently purchased by the mother of one for $2,535,000. According to the publication, by signing the deed, Davies “agreed to have the property as her sole and separate property.”

Davies and Shay suggested that The U.S. Sun article caused speculation about their marriage, as the publication mentioned an Interspousal Transfer Grant Deed could be indicative of “divorce planning.” Davies explained that he went through with the deed because “Scheana purchased this property with her money.”

“I’m not going to turn around and say, I’m entitled to that. So I signed the deed over to Scheana because it was her property. It’s her finances. And that’s just the right thing to do,” said Davies.

The father of three also stated that he and Shay have a prenuptial agreement. In addition, he suggested that he and Shay did not want to be in a similar situation to their castmates Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix if they were to break up. As fans are aware, Sandoval and Madix are still residing in their shared Valley Village home, despite ending their relationship in March 2023.

“We’re just having a more open conversation about property. Who owns what. Especially in California,” continued Davies. “I think it’s an important conversation to have because it’s a difficult state. If you don’t have these conversations, case in point, Tom and Ariana.”

Shay agreed with her husband. The “Good as Gold” singer also denied rumors she and her husband were headed toward divorce.

“No bankruptcy. No divorce. Just respect,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her New Home in a February 2024 Interview

Shay spoke about purchasing her new house during a February 22 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She noted that her husband deeded the home to her, as she “put the down payment down” for the property.

“[Davies] was like, ‘You know what? The next property that we buy together, both of our names will be on.’ But for now, I am the breadwinner. And he respects that,” said Shay.

The mother of one clarified she considers the Sherman Oaks house their “family home.”

“He’s the one doing all the work over there right now,” continued Shay.

Scheana Shay Discussed Her Dynamic With Her Husband on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During a January 2024 interview on “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay opened up about her dynamic with Davies on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She explained she wanted to be more transparent about her issues with her husband. She stated she believed fans would find their problems relatable.

“I think I finally just decided that I’m not perfect. No one is perfect. And it’s okay to show the imperfections,” said Shay. “I feel like for so may seasons [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’], I was guilty of trying to only show the pretty side.”