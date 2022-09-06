VPR Star Ripped For Using Ex’s Name for Ads

Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in August 2022 in a destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico. The “Vanderpump Rules” star and her husband share a 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

At the wedding, the newlyweds were introduced as “Mr. and Mrs. Brock Honey Davies,” but Scheana has kept her last name as Shay, which is the last name of her ex-husband.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was born Scheana Marie Jancan, but legally changed her name to Scheana Shay after marrying her first husband, Mike Shay, in 2014, according to The Daily Mail. Scheana and Mike Shay divorced in 2017, according to People.

That same year, Scheana told The Daily Dish that while she kept the Shay name after her divorce was finalized, a second marriage would change that. “When and if I get remarried, I would absolutely take my new husband’s last name,” she told The Daily Dish in 2017. “I would never keep an ex’s last name while married to someone else.”

But in a recent ad on her Instagram story, Scheana used the “Shay” name for a discount code for a partnership ad for @greenchef. “Click for $135 off! Use SHAY135,” she captioned the promo.

Scheana Shay Was Slammed on Social Media for Continuing to Use Mike Shay’s Last Name to Promote Products

In a Reddit thread, viewers reacted to a screenshot of the ad, which featured Davies wearing a white robe as he prepared food from the organic meal delivery service. Several commenters thought it was “weird” to see Scheana’s ex-husband’s name being the discount code on a picture of her current husband.

“THE CODE IS SHAY YOU CANT MAKE THIS S*** UPPPPPPP,” one Redditor wrote.

“I DIE that her code is still SHAY -why not have switched to Scheana??! SO weird,” one Redditor wrote.

“She’s married to him but still using her married name from before? Cringe!” another chimed in.

Others said they felt bad for both Davies and Scheana’s ex-husband.

“I’m not a fan of the dude but could you imagine getting married and later that very week your wife posts “use code shay for $135 off!!!” WHAT.A.JOKE,” one commenter wrote.

“She’s very strange for keeping her ex husband’s name despite being remarried… feel bad for Michael Shay whom she dragged all over the show too,” another wrote.

“I would honestly be pretty p***ed if I was Shay. Scheana’s not his wife anymore and she dragged him. Ditch the name,” another agreed.

“This is so Insulting and disrespectful to not only Michael but also Brock. …Schenaer is f***ed up for this code. Brock is giving me submissive vibes and doesn’t know himself by agreeing to this. I’m rooting for you Michael Shay,” another wrote.

Scheana Previously Revealed That Brock Davies Was Called ‘Mr. Shay’

The Shay name has caused issues for Scheana in the past. During a May 2021 episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, the “Good as Gold” singer revealed that when she was a patient in the maternity wing at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, a nurse mistakenly called Brock “Mr. Shay,” The nurse also referred to newborn Summer as “the Shay baby.”

“Shay is my Stage name, it is my legal name,” Scheana explained to fans at the time. “I do want to change it now that Summer has Brock’s name.”

On her Instagram page and Twitter, the “Vanderpump Rules” star only has her name listed as Scheana.

