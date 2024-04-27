Scheana Shay Says Something Interesting About Jax Taylor Affair Rumor

Scheana Shay addressed a rumor about her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Jax Taylor.

On the April 26, 2024 episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay was asked about rumors that Taylor had an affair with his publicist, Lori Krebs, amid his separation from his wife Brittany Cartwright. The speculation started after Cartwright blocked both Taylor and Krebs on social media.

Shay issued a careful response when asked about the triangle, but fans read into her comments.

Scheana Shay Said She ‘Can’t Imagine a Worse Scenario’

On the podcast episode, Shay and her husband Brock Davies fielded fan questions. One fan asked why Cartwright is no longer following Taylor and their longtime publicist on social media. “Do You know if the rumors are true of Jack’s cheating on Brittany with Lori? If not true, why did Brittany block them both?” came the fan question.

“I think this is something that Brittany will address when she’s ready and give you her reasoning,” Shay replied. “I’m not going to speak on rumors floating around, but I will say I can’t imagine a worse scenario.”

Davies chimed in to advise that fans should wait to see how “that plays out.” He also suggested that fans should listen to Cartwright’s podcast “to see what she has to say about it.”

Fans reacted to note that Shay and Davies’ coy comments made it seem as though the rumor about Taylor could be true. “Sheana is asked if she knows anything about the rumors that Jax is cheating on Brittany with his publicist, Lori. She responds without blatantly saying it. Omg. 😫 Geeze,” came a caption on the @realityops Instagram account.

“For someone who’s ‘not going to speak on it’ Scheana sure does say and talk abt it a lot,” another commenter cracked. “I hope she got an OK from Brittany to say this clue at least,” another wrote.

Cartwright did not directly address the rumor on the most recent episode of her “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast with guest Michelle Sanei Lally.

Scheana Shay Previously Said Jax & Brittany’s Split Is ‘For the Best’

On the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Shay admitted she “could not believe” Cartwright married Taylor following his past cheating scandal with co-star Faith Stowers. “Look at Jax and Brittany! They’re married and had a baby! I could not believe that when they did,” she said.

“There are still stories about him running around town,” Katie Maloney chimed in. “Oh, I’ve heard,” Shay replied.

When Taylor and Cartwright’s separation was announced months later, Shay said it was “for the best.” “I think she deserves better, and she deserves a partner who’s going to treat her with respect,” the “Good as Gold” singer told E! News of her longtime friend Cartwright.

On their podcast, Shay and Davies also noted that Taylor blocked them both on social media.

On April 19, 2024, the @Bravobravobravobri fan account pointed out that Cartwright no longer follows Taylor or Krebs on Instagram. The social media change came nearly two months after Taylor posed for a questionable photo with Krebs while in Montreal for an event without Cartwright.

Cartwright defended the photo in a February 2024 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. The Kentucky native noted that Krebs has been a longtime friend to her. “She’s our publicist and [a] very, very good friend of mine so a photo like that, people I know were saying a lot of crap about it, but it really wasn’t that big of a deal,” Cartwright said. “It’s just a friend, so I want to make that clear because Lori’s an amazing publicist, a super hard worker, and she does so much amazing work for us. I just want to make sure we clear that up because that’s just ridiculous.”

While Cartwright no longer follows Taylor on social, on April 26, the Jax’s Studio City owner shared an Instagram video from a bar in Washington D.C. as he toasted drinks with hos estranged wife. Taylor and Cartwright were invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner as guests for The Daily Mail, according to The Hill.

