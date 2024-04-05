Scheana Shay Addresses Reports John Mayer Denied Having a Sexual Encounter With Her

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is reacting to reports singer John Mayer is unhappy with her claims that they had a sexual relationship.

On the April 5 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay read a question from a fan who inquired, “How do you feel about John Mayer denying that you all ever hooked up?” She replied that Mayer has not been directly quoted denying that he was romantically involved with her. Shay stated The U.S. Sun reported that a source said the singer said her comments were untrue.

“I’m sure John doesn’t love being a storyline on VPR. But where did he deny this? Because I’m pretty sure it was The Sun who made that claim. And when I looked at the article, it looks like they just kind of made this up,” said Shay. “It was like, ‘Oh, you know, a source close to –‘ or however they worded it. There weren’t quotes from John, there weren’t quotes from his team. There was nothing else in there.”

Shay also suggested she was unhappy with the article from The U.S. Sun.

“Just interesting that The Sun is putting more rumors out and trying to dispel other things,” said Shay. “But I just wouldn’t believe anything they have to say.”

Scheana Shay Seemed to Talk About John Mayer on the 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 8, Shay suggested that she and Mayer had a sexual encounter with several people. On the March 19 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Shay gave more details about the alleged incident.

“Circa 2008, maybe … One dude, me, two other girls,” said Shay.

On March 26, The U.S. Sun reported that a source stated Mayer did not appreciate Shay’s comments on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 8.

“John has told several people close to him that he never hooked up with Scheana,” said the insider. “He knows that she has been telling people they hooked up well before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ episode aired and it’s gotten back to him. He’s very annoyed by the entire thing and wants nothing to do with her.”

Scheana Shay Discussed John Mayer in 2020

The U.S. Sun reported that Shay spoke about having a sexual relationship with Mayer in a 2020 episode of the “Flashbacks” podcast. Shay stated that she and Mayer were introduced when she was a waitress for the members-only club, The Grand Havana Room, five years before she filmed the first season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which aired in 2013. The “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that she, Mayer, and her friend, “The Hills” personality Stacie Adams, shared intimate moments together.

“We had a little throuple going on,” said Shay.

Shay stated, however, that she began feeling “a little jealous” about Adams and Mayer’s dynamic.

“I knew he liked her more. And I was like, ‘Wait, I brought [Adams] into this. Now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting. Like what’s up with that?’” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Shay also mentioned Mayer in a 2019 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she got fired from The Grand Havana Room because of her relationship with the singer. She then noted that she began being a waitress for “Vanderpump Rules” producer Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca, following her firing from The Grand Havana Room.

“If it wasn’t for that very famous singer, I wouldn’t have gotten fired. And gotten the job at Villa Blanca. I would not be on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Shout out to John Mayer,” said Shay with a laugh.

Brock Davies Shared His Thoughts About His Wife’s Past Relationships

Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, the father of her 2-year-old daughter Summer, shared his thoughts about her past relationships on the March 26 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode. He stated that he is not overly concerned about his wife’s past romances. He suggested, however, that he did not love that she still interacts with some of her former love interests, including Max Boyens and Robert “Rob” Valletta.

“The annoying thing is when the past keeps lingering around. The Max. And the Rob,” said Davies.