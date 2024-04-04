Katie Maloney Reveals 1 Regret From Her Night With Tom Schwartz’s Friend

Katie Maloney has one regret about her hookup with Tom Schwartz’ best friend, but it has nothing to do with Schwartz.

On the April 3, 2024 episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted that after she spent the night with Max Boyens she realized the implications with her close friend and podcast co-host Dayna Kathan.

Boyens was a short-time cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” for season 8 along with Kathan, Danica Dow, and Brett Caprioni, per BravoTV.com. Kathan dated Boyens while they were on the show, and the relationship ended badly.

On her podcast, Maloney admitted to Kathan that she wasn’t really thinking of the fallout when she spent the night with Boyens. “It was selfish and reckless, and it was like a runaway train,” she said. “I just didn’t think about anything, And then it was the next day I was like ‘ohh that was not a good place to be.’ And because obviously, like, the first thing I thought about was you,” she said to Kathan.

“I like don’t do that,” Maloney added. “I’m not somebody that like competes with my friends or tries to get me a validation of like hooking up with people that my friends hooked up with. I don’t know, I don’t like to cross-contaminate in that sense. I just don’t do that, I don’t break girl code like that.”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Figured Out That Katie Was With Max Boyens & Davies Told Schwartz

On “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney’s secret encounter with Boyens was unearthed thanks to Scheana Shay’s location-sharing app. After some cast members figured out that Boyens spent the night at Maloney’s house after a night of partying at Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood, Shay’s husband told Schwartz.

In the episode “Kiss Kiss Revenge Bang,” Brock Davies told Schwartz, “We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group. It’s your boy, bro. She [expletive] your best friend.”

On the “Disrespectfully” podcast, Maloney explained to Kathan, “The night we went to Hotel Ziggy there’s a lot of alcohol. Like a lot. And it came to light because Scheana has Max’s location. So she was able to see his location at my place. And you know from there, and then Brock knew that as well.”

While Bravo’s cameras rolled at Hotel Ziggy, they didn’t follow Maloney back to her apartment, so no one would have known about her encounter with Boyens if not for the location sharing. “Because it was not like not on camera, Max isn’t on the show, I wasn’t going to bring it to the show,” Maloney said. “There’s no reason.”

Katie Maloney Didn’t Care That She Broke Her Agreement With Tom Schwartz

Following their split in 2022 , Maloney and Schwartz made an agreement not to hook up with anyone in their “friend group.” But after Schwartz expressed an interest in co-star Raquel Leviss—and later kissed her— Maloney became upset and called him out for breaking their deal.

On “Vanderpump Rules,” she addressed her hookup with Boyens with, “Should I feel bad? No. It’s not like [Tom and I] had an agreement, right? … He didn’t respect me, so why am I even gonna give it a thought? I’m just gonna do what I want.”

After Schwartz found out about Maloney’s rendezvous with Boyens, he admitted he was “caught off guard” by the news. “I had to acknowledge the hypocrisy, because [Katie] really did [go] scorched-earth on my life after that kiss in Mexico [with Raquel]. Just, like, burned it down, our whole friendship,” he told “The Vanderpump Rules Aftershow.”

On her podcast, Maloney shared that she “wasn’t surprised” by Schwartz’s reaction. “I honestly don’t care,” she said. “I don’t owe him anything, I don’t care. He kind of blew our whole agreement of not hooking up with friends or people in this group to bits when he did that whole thing with Rachel last year.”

Maloney only felt bad about Boyens’ connection to Kathan. On the podcast, Kathan admitted she was most bothered because she doesn’t want mention of Boyens in her life.

“Max owes me nothing, like of course it’s been so long it really didn’t matter,” Kathan said. “But the thing that bothered me most is that Max has treated me very poorly for years and has been a malignancy in my life for years, way beyond us dating. So just, I thought it was more like not even a girl code thing. Just that this person has been you know really bad to me. More than anything, I was not going to let Max interfere one more with one more relationship in my life and you were one of my best friends.”

