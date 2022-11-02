‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Called Out for ‘Shady’ Comment on Katie Maloney’s Photo

A “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to a photo of some of her co-stars, but her comment left some fans thinking she was hinting at upcoming drama on the Bravo reality show.

On October 26, 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Katie Maloney shared photos of herself posing with several co-stars. In the first pic, she posed with Lala Kent at TomTom, the West Hollywood bar her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, partnered in with Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump. In the photo, both women were in full makeup and glam dresses for what appeared to be some sort of filming event.

But in the comment section, one remark stood out to fans.

Scheana Shay Only Commented on Lala Kent’s Look & Snubbed Katie Maloney

After Maloney posted the pics on Instagram, fans reacted to say how great the “Vanderpump Rules” stars looked. But when co-star Scheana Shay dropped a comment, she only referenced Kent’s glam look.

“@lala Kent,” Shay wrote, before adding three fire emoji.

Fans immediately zeroed in on the comment to call out Shay for snubbing Maloney.

“@scheana not [Katie Maloney]????? Uhhh ohhh,” one follower wrote.

“@scheana that was rude. @lalakent and @musickillskate are [fire],” another wrote.

“@scheana you come on Katie’s post and write that? You are shady af!!! They both look amazing,” another chimed in.

“@scheana omg I miss the not shady scheana this seems so pointed – you used to be the sweetest one,” another commenter wrote.

There Is a Divide Among the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members

The “Vanderpump Rules” crew has had plenty of ups and down over the past few years, but the broken relationships of some cast members seem to have affected them all. Ever since Maloney and Schwartz announced plans to divorce, in March 2022, there have been rumors that their co-stars were forced to pick a side.

After Maloney’s ex, Schwartz, hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss during a trip to Mexico for Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies, the “sides” have become more clear. Maloney was not happy about the hookup and threw a fit, according to Hollywood Life, while Shay later posted to Instagram to tell Leviss, “I will always have your back.”

According to Page Six, Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, told fans on Instagram that Maloney had also been “disinvited” from their wedding, but she showed up in Mexico for a girls’ trip that same week. In an October 5, 2022 interview on the “#No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, Davies teased that fans will see the cast divide play out in the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“You may have seen my one comment that was made and you can figure that out for yourself,” he told the podcast. “And if you haven’t, you will see the side we picked this season, season 10. There is a side. We picked one.”

More recently, a source told Us Weekly that Leviss and Maloney are now “on the outs” and their estrangement “put a wedge” between the rest of the cast during filming, while Leviss has gotten closer to Shay.

