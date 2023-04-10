Scheana Shay Says Raquel Leviss Had Sex on Her ‘Kitchen Counter’

Scheana Shay isn’t holding back when sharing details about her former friendship with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

On the March 31, 2023, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay revealed the Leviss had sex in Shay’s bed — and on the kitchen counter in her home.

“I remember her telling me I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James. And I was like, ‘Where exactly?’ And she was like, ‘Oops,'” Shay told her podcast guest Lala Kent.

“So I said, ‘In my bed? You have your own room. I know it is a daybed pull-out, but you have your own room.’ And she said, ‘Well we also did it on the kitchen counter.’ And I was like, ‘Where I set my baby’s high chair and feed her? I gave you this apartment to live in, not to have sex all over,'” Shay recalled, going on to call Leviss “disrespectful.”

Scheana Shay Said She Had to ‘Remind’ Raquel Leviss to do ‘Common, Decency Things’

Also on her podcast, Shay explained that she had to “remind” Leviss to do things, like “wash the sheets.”

“Good people don’t do this to people who take care of them. I gave her a home when she didn’t have anywhere to go. And when I found out she was having sex with some random guy in my bed that I would sleep in with my husband and my baby, I was like, ‘Can you please just remember to wash the sheets when I get home?'” Shay said.

And Shay isn’t the only person from the “Vanderpump Rules” cast who has shared some strong feelings about Leviss.

On the March 28, 2023, episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” Kent didn’t hold her feelings back. “That girl is so f****** stupid,” Kent said when Lewis asked if Leviss handled herself “well” at the season 10 reunion taping.

And, on the March 15, 2023, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Katie Maloney also called Leviss an “idiot.”

“I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was,” Maloney said, adding, “The fact that you didn’t really step or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

Raquel Leviss Filed for a Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay

While they were once really close friends, Leviss, whose legal first name is Rachel, actually filed to obtain a restraining order against Shay in March 2023. In court documents obtained by Heavy, Leviss claimed that Shay physically attacked her, striking her in the face and leaving her with a black eye as well as a cut on her eyebrow.

The alleged altercation came after Shay found out that Leviss was having an affair with Tom Sandoval, who had been in a longterm relationship with Shay’s good friend, Ariana Madix.

Shay’s lawyer denied the claims and said that his client was looking forward to sharing her side of the story in court, but Leviss never showed up.

“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order,” Shay’s lawyer Neama Rahmani said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion. When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana,” the statement continued.

“Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated,” Rahmani concluded.

