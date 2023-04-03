Fans React to Ariana Madix’s Jaw-Dropping Reunion Look: PHOTO

The looks for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion were released by Bravo on April 3, 2023, giving fans their very first look at Ariana Madix’s “revenge dress,” as Andy Cohen previously called it on his Instagram Stories.

Madix chose a red dress that featured long sleeves and consisted of stripes of fabric across her chest and belly button with a long skirt. She paired the look with several silver rings that she wore on both hands.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Ariana Madix’s Dress in the Comments Section of the Bravo Instagram Post

All eyes were on Madix, who filmed the reunion less than three weeks after she found out that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been having an affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

Production on the show picked back up filming shortly after they got word of the bombshell affair. However, the reunion has been described as “explosive” as it’s really the first time the entire cast sat down to talk all things season 10 and, of course, Scandoval.

Just about every fan had been waiting to get a look at Madix’s reunion dress and, based off the reactions, she definitely did not disappoint.

“No you’re kidding,” one person wrote, adding a string of fire emoji.

“Ariana looks unreal!! This will be epic haha,” someone else added.

“Ariana is the moment,” a third comment read.

“Dayummmmmmmmm. Andy was dead on, revenge dress came to play n’ slayyyyy,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Ariana! Girl. It’s not even revenge body. It’s an ‘I’m going to better places in life’ body. It’s a ‘thank you note’ look to Raquel for taking the trash off,” another comment read.

Lala Kent Previously Teased Ariana Madix’s Reunion Look

Madix’s reunion look has been one of the most talked about amongst the cast. In fact, Kent teased it during a recent interview.

“I can’t wait for people to see her look,” Kent told Jeff Lewis on his radio show on March 28, 2023. Kent went on to say that she knows that Madix is “hot” because she “ate her cookie in the back of Sandoval’s car.” Kent is referring to the time that she and Madix hooked up in 2018.

“She’s stunning and you’re going to die when you see her on the reunion,” Kent told Lewis.

Meanwhile, Kent chose a floor-length, one sleeve, animal print gown for her reunion look. The dress was silver and black in color and featured a cut out at the waist.

On the March 31, 2023, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Kent and Scheana Shay talked about how Madix handed herself at the reunion.

“I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f**king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch,” Kent said on the podcast.

“So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time,” Shay added.

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion is expected to air after season 10 wraps, perhaps sometime in May 2023.

