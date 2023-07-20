Vanderpump Rules Stars Come Under Fire for Controversial Photo

Scheana Shay clapped back at critics who accused her of forgiving her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval after she was seen standing next to him in a group photo with an arm behind his back.

The photo came soon after Sandoval was heard in the background of a video posted to her Story as the cast of the show headed to Lake Tahoe for a trip during filming for season 11. On July 19, the Twitter account Queens of Bravo posted Shay’s Instagram Story and wrote, “Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess #pumprules.” Shay replied, “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa.”

Lisa Vanderpump is opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe called Wolf by Vanderpump, the executive producer announced in a press release in June 2023.

Shay appeared to confirm that that was why the cast was in Lake Tahoe as she retweeted one fan who commented, “Lvp is opening a new restaurant on Tahoe..that’s why they’re there…they also are under contract for their job..this isn’t difficult to understand.”

Someone else wrote that they thought Sandoval was forgiven otherwise Shay wouldn’t be there and told her, “Don’t use Lisa as your excuse Scheana. If I don’t like somebody, nothing is going to get me to hang around them.” Shay answered, “Soooo I shouldn’t be here doing my job!?”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scheana Shay Was Criticized for Standing Next to Tom Sandoval in a Photo During the Same Trip

Later on the same day, a photo began circulating of the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” who was in Lake Tahoe for the trip, including Shay, Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and James Kennedy. In the photo, Shay was standing next to Sandoval and she had her arm behind him and her head tilted toward his, which prompted the “Good as Gold” singer to get criticized by some fans.

“I’m posing in a photo for a fan,” Shay replied on Twitter. “I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?”

She told another critic that she never defended Sandoval, writing, “Please show me where I’m ‘defending HIM’…”

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Defended Their Actions in an Instagram Story

Scheana is clearing the air about taking a photo with a fan next to Sandoval 👀 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/4dZ1cw7sJg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 20, 2023

Shay later posted a video on her Instagram Story responding to critics as Kent also chimed in and called the haters “stupid.” Both VPR stars were watching TV in bed and Kent explained that they were posing for a photo for a fan’s birthday.

“It, like, still blows my mind that people don’t realize we’re still filming a show,” Kent said. “What are we gonna be like, ‘No. Absolutely not.’ Like, no, ‘Happy birthday, let’s take a f****** picture.’ It’s called adulting.”

Shay agreed that she didn’t know why she felt the need to defend herself but pointed out that she just happened to be standing at that spot next to Sandoval when the photo was taken. She said her arms went behind the people around her as “that’s how you take a photo” and her head was tilted toward him because that’s her “good side.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’