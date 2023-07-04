Andy Cohen Speaks Out About VPR Cast’s Attitude Toward Lisa Vanderpump

The reunion for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” was an emotional one as it was filmed just a few weeks after news broke of OG cast member Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss and subsequent split from Ariana Madix.

The three-episode reunion aired in late May and early June 2023 and viewers saw not just Madix but most of the VPR cast lash out at Sandoval and Leviss. Perhaps what was a bit more surprising was Lisa Vanderpump finding herself on the receiving end of criticism from certain cast members like Lala Kent and James Kennedy as she tried to mediate the discussion from her seat next to Sandoval.

Afterward, Cohen shared that he felt some of the cast members were a bit harsh toward Vanderpump and said “that was wild” in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I mean they were like get out of my way, we’re coming through,” he continued. “Yeah, they were a little hard on her.”

However, he said he thought she handled it well and is “tough.” Cohen also shared that he wished people would calm down a bit when it comes to the Scandoval and the hate toward Tom Sandoval as it’s been a few months now. “People need to chill out,” he shared. “They bared themselves to you, warts and all, and so I think it’s time to kind of let it sit.”

Andy Cohen Said Viewers Should Remember the Reunion Was Filmed Just Weeks After the Affair Came Out

While speaking with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Cohen reminded viewers that the reunion was shot just three weeks after news of the Scandoval broke, which is why there was so much anger from the whole cast toward Sandoval and Leviss.

“They were all really feeling very betrayed and upset and so it was very raw,” he explained. “And you know by the time it aired it was months later, we’ve all been sitting with this and everything, so much has been said, so you just have to remember where they were at that time.”

Although the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion was intense and emotional, it wasn’t as tough to get through as a host as the season 13 reunion of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Cohen added. He said it was easier for him to host VPR because “You just kind of put a quarter in and everybody did their thing.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host shared that because the reunion was filmed just after the scandal came out, all of the cast was fired up and ready to talk about the situation and described his role as more of a “traffic cop.”

Kristen Doute & Jax Taylor Both Said They Didn’t Like to See Lisa Vanderpump Stand Up for Tom Sandoval

It wasn’t only Kent and James who were a bit hard on Vanderpump at the reunion as two alums of the show sounded off on their former boss as the reunion was airing. Jax Taylor addressed Vanderpump’s reunion performance during a podcast appearance on Scheana Shay’s Dear Media podcast “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.”

The OG star of the show said he felt like Vanderpump was “sticking up for Tom a little bit too much” and he didn’t like to see it. “I’m bored with Lisa,” he added. “I don’t like the fact that they’re sticking up for him a little bit too much and that bothers me.”

Taylor’s comments were echoed by Kristen Doute, who unpacked the reunion on her own podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” The former “Vanderpump Rules” star criticized Vanderpump for dismissing Kent’s claim that Sandoval was a “dangerous human being” and pointed out that Kent wasn’t being literal.

“Lisa Vanderpump, I’m sorry, but let’s all be a little smarter than to take that so literally from Lala, Lala’s not saying that Tom is going to physically harm someone,” Doute said. “She’s saying he’s dangerous mentally, psychologically, and emotionally.”

