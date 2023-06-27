Bravo Star Explained Why It Was ‘Great’ That Teresa Giudice Unfollowed Her

Lala Kent was asked for her “honest thoughts” on Teresa Giudice unfollowing her on Instagram and the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted that the move didn’t bother her.

Kent shared her perspective on Giudice’s social media move during her Amazon Live on June 26 as she replied to the question, “You know what, to each his own. I didn’t think twice about it. To be honest it was like… I’m funny about numbers and when someone unfollows me I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh that was mean,’ it’s like, ‘Oh great, I can get my following down one more,'” she said.

“So, whatever, it’s not the first time I’ve been unfollowed by a Housewife and it certainly will not be the last,” she laughed. “I’m sure the ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast will leave room for many Housewives to unfollow me.” Kent previously confirmed on her podcast “Give Them Lala” that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star had unfollowed her. Neither Kent nor Giudice follow each other at this time.

Lala Kent Confirmed on Her Podcast That Teresa Giudice Unfollowed Her After Her Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Kent first confirmed that Giudice unfollowed her during the June 21 of her podcast “Give Them Lala” and she said it happened after the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance on June 8.

Kent and her fellow WWHL guest Tamra Judge shared their thoughts on Giudice’s marriage with her husband, Luis Ruelas. The RHONJ couple has been at the center of a lot of criticism on and off the show and Ruelas himself has been ripped by several Bravolebrities.

“You know what I’ve learned, like, when you’re dating someone, when the streets are talking, you better listen. [I’m] nervous,” Kent shared with host Andy Cohen. In the same episode, Kent and Judge both said they were on Melissa Gorga’s team in her feud with Giudice.

In Kent’s podcast, she was asked whether anyone from RHONJ reached out to her after her WWHL appearance and she replied, “I got an unfollow. I did. I got an unfollow from Tre.”

Lala Kent Made Some Comments About Teresa Giudice’s Relationship With Luis Ruelas in the Past

Kent has made a few comments about Giudice’s husband in the past, including during her June 14 podcast episode. Kent and her podcast guest Heather McDonald were discussing the RHONJ OG’s marriage to Ruelas and the comedian asked Kent if she thought he was simply a protective husband or if he was trying to isolate her from her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law.

McDonald then pointed out that she thought Ruelas was a person who could “make your life difficult” and Kent replied that people like that “know how to make your life h*** and they thrive off of it.”

Kent described Giudice as an “iconic” Housewife and said she wouldn’t want to see the longtime Bravo star “devastated” by Ruelas down the road.

