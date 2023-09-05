Scheana Shay Reveals Why Raquel Leviss’ Interview Was ‘Weird’

Scheana Shay opened up about one of her theories regarding Raquel Leviss‘ interview with Bethenny Frankel, which was released in three parts in August.

Shay spoke about how strange it was that during Leviss’ only interview about the Scandoval, which occurred months after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, the reality star said she almost returned to the show but decided against it. “That is what is so weird,” Shay shared in the September 1 episode of her own podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.”

“Because you’re not coming back to the show, you want to change your name, you don’t want to be in the spotlight, you don’t want to come back to L.A., you don’t want to be a part of this friend group and you don’t want to speak to Tom Sandoval anymore,” Shay continued. “But what is also interesting that I notice — and this could be a total weird coincidence — but the day the interview came out [there was] Emmy voting the next day. I don’t know that they were trying to hurt something with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ but that was just a weird coincidence as well.”

“Vanderpump Rules” was nominated for two Emmy awards, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program in July 2023. The awards ceremony was initially scheduled for September 18, 2023, but has been postponed until January 15, 2024, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Raquel Leviss Said She Didn’t Like Scheana Shay’s Narrative About Their Friendship Dynamic

During Leviss’ interview with Frankel, the former pageant star said that she and Shay were really close friends but she didn’t like the “narrative” that Shay had since shared about their friendship.

She said the “Good as Gold” singer offered Leviss her empty apartment to stay at while she was figuring out what to do after her split from James Kennedy. “She started creating this narrative that she was the sister I never had and like a mother to me,” Leviss told listeners. “And that she gave me a place to live when nobody else would put me up anywhere.”

Leviss said Shay also claimed that she didn’t pay rent which wasn’t true. On top of the rent, Leviss argued that she was catsitting for Shay because her cat was “pumped with mercury for treatment” and Shay couldn’t be near the animal because she was breast-feeding her daughter. Leviss also claimed that she recorded a podcast with Shay to discuss ending her engagement with Kennedy and it became the most listened-to podcast.

“It’s just unfortunate that she’s trying to create this narrative that I’ve taken advantage of her when I feel like I did contribute in a way,” Leviss concluded.

Raquel Leviss Also Claimed She Wasn’t Best Friends With Ariana Madix

During the interview with Frankel, Leviss also addressed her friendship with Ariana Madix and claimed that it wasn’t nearly as close as it was made to be. She argued that the two cast members weren’t best friends but simply “acquaintances” who developed a friendship because of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Leviss claimed that the narrative around her friendship with Madix had changed to make it seem like a closer friendship because it made the affair story “more salacious.” However, on August 25, Madix joined Shay on her podcast and denied many of Leviss’ claims, including her downplaying of their friendship.

