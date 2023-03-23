Scheana Shay’s Lawyer Speaks Out Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Scheana Shay’s lawyer has spoken out about the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion and how Shay will go about filming with Raquel Leviss after Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her.

“Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order,” Shay’s attorney Neama Rahmani told Heavy in a statement on March 23, 2023.

“There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations,” Rahmani added.

The season 10 reunion is set to film in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023. It will be hosted by Andy Cohen and the whole cast is expected to attend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Claims Scheana Shay Attacked Her in New York City

On March 22, 2023, Leviss took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she would be attending the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in person. However, Heavy has confirmed that Leviss filed a police report and sought a restraining order against Shay after an incident that happened while the two were in New York City.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Leviss claims that Shay “pushed [her] against brick wall causing injury to back of head.” She also says that Shay “punched [her] in the face causing injury to [her] left eye.”

Leviss says the incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 2, 2023, just after Shay learned that Leviss had been having a secret affair with co-star Tom Sandoval — who has been in a longterm relationship with Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Madix have since ended their relationship.

In an earlier statement supplied to Heavy, Rahmani denied Leviss’ claims on behalf of his client.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months,” he explained, adding that the judge overseeing the case would hear Shay’s side in court.

Raquel Leviss Says She Has a ‘Permanent Scar’ From the Alleged Altercation With Scheana Shay

Leviss was back in Los Angeles on March 22, 2023, and was spotted outside of a nail salon when she was approached by paparazzi. In footage shared by TMZ, Leviss spoke out about everything that has been going on.

While sitting outside Blush Nail Bar, Leviss told a photographer that things are going “OK” but that things have been “a little rough.” Leviss was then asked about her face, as her black eye and cut from the alleged incident with Shay appeared healed.

“Scheana knows what happened that night,” Leviss said. “I’m not going to go into it too much. But I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow, so…” she added, pulling down her glasses and showing the camera her face.

Leviss, who was previously engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy, has also been linked to Oliver Saunders, Tom Schwartz, and Peter Madrigal. Leviss admitted that she and Sandoval are “taking a break,” according to Page Six.

“I don’t know where our relationship is going to be,” she admitted.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Updates From Andy Cohen, Raquel Leviss & Scheana Shay