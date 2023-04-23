‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Admits to Physical Altercation With Co-Star

Scheana Shay set the record straight about Raquel Leviss’ claim that she punched her after she found out that she had an affair with Tom Sandoval.

During an April 19, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Shay revealed that while she never punched Leviss, things did get physical when she confronted her over cheating with the longtime boyfriend of their mutual best friend Ariana Madix.

Scheana Shay Admitted She Shoved Raquel Leviss & Threw Her Phone

Shay was in New York City with Leviss when the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars’ affair was uncovered on March 3, 2023. At the time, Leviss claimed that Shay reacted to the bombshell news by getting violent with her.

After Shay confronted Leviss about the affair when they were in New York City for a “Watch What Happens Live” taping, Leviss sought a restraining order against her. Heavy obtained court documents in which Leviss claimed that Shay pushed her against a brick wall and punched her, causing a black eye to her left eye and an injury to the back of her head. On March 29, Leviss no-showed for a court appearance and the matter was dismissed, according to People.

On the April 19 “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen noted that the last time he saw Shay was the night the alleged assault went down. “Now that Raquel has dropped her restraining order, did you physically assault her an hour after getting off the air with me that night?” Cohen asked.

“I did not punch her in the face,” Shay replied, before pointing out that she can’t even make a proper fist due to her super long fingernails.

“There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her,” the mom of one added.

After Cohen asked Shay, “You shoved her? Did you throw her phone?,” Shay replied, “Yes, I did,” and added that she had no regrets about her reaction.

Lisa Vanderpump Says She Doesn’t “Condone” Violence

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump has been vocal about the mob mentality reaction to the scandal. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” days after the scandal broke, she addressed rumors about Shay’s reaction.

“I think she slapped her around the chops,” Vanderpump said of Shay, per Page Six. “But you know what, her feelings would be running really high because Ariana was her best friend for like 12 years.”

“You forget it’s not just the show,” she added. “They were together working four or five years before the show. They grew up together. She very much kind of has Ariana’s back.”

While speaking with Variety in April 2023, Vanderpump said she understands why the cast members – and the fans – are so passionate about defending Madix after her once close friend Leviss had an affair with her man. “It was almost akin to ‘Friends,’ like [if] Chandler and Phoebe suddenly [started] shagging,” Vanderpump told Variety.

But the SUR owner said she draws the line at violence. While speaking about the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping, she explained why Shay and Leviss had to be kept at least 100 yards apart from each other. “I think she kind of slapped [her] around the face,” Vanderpump said of Shay. “Which I, again, don’t condone.”

