Schwartz & Sandy’s Issues Statement on Tom Sandoval Affair

Schwartz & Sandy’s issued a statement on Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who opened the West Hollywood bar with his best friend, Tom Schwartz, and two other partners in November 2022, was reportedly caught having a months-long affair with his co-star, Raquel Leviss. Sandoval’s infidelity resulted in the end of his 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix, TMZ reported on March 3, 2023.

In light of the scandal, employees at Sandoval’s newest bar are feeling the heat.

In a statement shared on the official Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram, the owners wrote that while they “understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” they ask for consideration for the employees who were not involved in the scandal.

“Those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality,” read the statement. “We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant.”

“We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz,” it continued.

The owners asked for people to refrain from posting negative comments about the business as it affects innocent workers such as the waitstaff, cooks, and dishwashers who “have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation.”

As of this writing, no statement has been posted on the Instagram page for Tom Tom, the Lisa Vanderpump-owned bar that Sandoval and Schwartz also invested in.

Fans Have Threatened to Boycott Tom Sandoval’s Businesses

The statement came amid 24 hours of social media backlash aimed at Sandoval and his business partner. According to Page Six, angry “Vanderpump Rules” fans have threatened to boycott the bars the Toms are affiliated with. There have also been negative Yelp reviews posted, which appear to be intentionally trying to hurt the businesses.

Some commenters were angry about the statement from the restaurant.

“Don’t expect the public to care more about your staff than you do. Both Tom and Tom should have thought about that while out there living their lives for themselves and not caring about who they leave in their wake. This post infuriates me even more,” one commenter wrote.

“We don’t control the Tom’s so why should we fall on their dagger. Direct your anger at them personally. I’ve got people in that kitchen who don’t even own a tv. They come to work to support families,” came the reply from Schwartz & Sandy’s.

“I wish everyone but those named Tom the best, may you all be blessed with better jobs outside of S&S. The repercussions will be longstanding, thank Tom for that. He can’t be the face and namesake and expect Bravo fans to show up,” another commenter wrote.

“You can better believe this is going to hurt your business,” another commenter wrote on the TomTom Instagram page.

The comments have since been disabled.

Tom Sandoval Revealed He is Taking a Hiatus From the Business

Sandoval and his partners invested a lot of money into Schwartz & Sandy’s. According to BravoTV.com, on the season 10 premiere, Sandoval said, “At this point, we invested a million dollars into this project. It’s like the national debt: It’s just numbers flying.” On the March 1, 2023 episode “No Home Left to Wreck,” he also revealed that his parents invested $250,000 into the bar.

Amid the backlash, Sandoval broke his silence with his first statement about the situation, and he announced that he will be temporarily stepping back from the bar.

In a post shared on Instagram, Sandoval admitted that he “fully” deserves all the anger and disappointment toward him, but he asked critics to please leave his friends, family, and business partners out of it, especially Schwartz, whom he claimed only “very recently” found out about his indiscretions and “did not condone his actions.”

“Schwartz and Sandys might have my name on it but also there are three other partners and 20 employees who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” he added.

Sandoval also issued an apology to all of his employees and business partners – but not to Madix – as he revealed he will be “taking a step back and taking a hiatus” out of respect for them.

