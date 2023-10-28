‘Southern Charm’ Alum Announces Surprise Pregnancy

A “Southern Charm” alum is expecting her first baby two years after her last appearance on the show. Danni Baird, who was a recurring cast member on “Southern Charm” from 2014 to 2021, appearing in 74 episodes of the Bravo reality show over seven seasons, is pregnant.

While she was known for her friendships with Cameron Eubanks, Kathryn Dennis and Leva Bonaparte, the South Carolina artist has been living a quiet life off-camera since departing the show after season 7.

But that will change soon. On October 26, 2023, Baird announced she is expecting a baby with partner Nicholas Volz – and she made the announcement in a low-key way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danni Baird Slipped Her Pregnancy News into a Birthday Post For Volz

Baird didn’t come right out with her pregnancy news. Instead, she slipped a bump photo into a birthday slideshow for her beau. On her Instagram page, the former reality show shared a series of photos of Volz, some of them with their dogs. The final photo featured a visibly pregnant Baird holding an ultrasound photo.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @nicholas.volz,” she captioned the post. “I can’t imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo.”

Baird did not share details on her due date, but she appeared to be far along in her pregnancy in the photo.

Several of Baird’s friends from “Southern Charm” reacted to the post, including Bonaparte who posed a series of smiley emoji, and Madison LeCroy, who wrote, “You’re going to be the best mom! ❤️ so happy for you!“

“Awe congrats Danni! Amazing news! You’re in for a real treat! 🥰,” wrote fellow ”Southern Charm” alum Chelsea Meissner, who recently welcomed her first child, according to People.

According to Extra, the birthday/pregnancy post was the first time Baird has posted to her Instagram page about Volz. It is unclear how long they have been a couple.

Danni Baird Ended an Engagement in 2017 & Went on a ‘Breakup Trip’ With Stassi Schroeder

In 2017, Baird made headlines when she broke off her engagement to fiancé Todd Baldree two weeks before their wedding was scheduled to take place. At the time, The Daily Mail posted photos of Baird on a girls’ trip in Cancun, Mexico with comedian Rachel O’Brien and “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, who had just split from her boyfriend Patrick Meagher.

In a 2019 interview with Decider, Baird said the trip included a lot of crying. “It was all of our breakup trips,” she said. “Honestly, it was tears the entire time. One minute it would be Stassi’s on the bathroom floor crying. The other minute it would be me on the bathroom floor crying. And it was a honeymoon place. It was high-dollar, beautiful, luxury honeymoon resort. So every time we went to dinner, one of us would cry because there were roses on the table and right next to us there’d be a couple.”

In 2018, Baird told The Daily Dish she ended her engagement partially due to the fact that Baldree’s main residence was three hours away from Charleston so he could be near his kids. “I just wasn’t happy,” she said. “I wasn’t working. We had this vision that I would be able to do all this artwork, and it was just too chaotic.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ Host Announces Exciting Family News