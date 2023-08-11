‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Celebrate Stassi Schroeder’s Baby No. 2

Stassi Schroeder celebrated the impending arrival of her second baby – and she did it with a little help from her friends.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star is due with her second child, a baby boy, with husband Beau Clark in fall 2023. Ahead of her son’s arrival, Schroeder met up with pals for a “sprinkle” dinner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Schroeder Celebrated Her Baby Boy at a Dinner With Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Kristina Kelly & Other Friends

Schroeder has not been part of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast since 2020, but she is still close friends with several cast members. Katie Maloney is even the godmother of Schroeder’s first child, Hartford.

In an Instagram story on August 7, 2023, Schroeder posed wearing a white dress with a white blazer as she said, “I’m having a little baby sprinkle dinner tonight to celebrate this child.”

She pointed to her belly as she explained, “My baby shower for Harford, I wore white on white so I’m cheesy like that.” She then polled her followers to ask if she should carry a sky blue clutch (it’s a boy!) or a more bougie tan Chanel bag to her sprinkle.

A sprinkle typically celebrates the arrival of a second or later child, and has fewer guests than a traditional baby shower with usually just the closest family and friends getting an invite, according to Babylist.

Maloney later gave fans a sneak peek at the sprinkle in a video shared on her Instagram story. In the short clip, the camera panned a restaurant table adorned with place cards for the guests and loaded with candles on a floral tablecloth. In photos shared by Schroeder, it was revealed that the dinner was held at Olivetta in West Hollywood.

Printouts of the menu at the coastal European eatery showed that the dinner included chopped kale salad, roasted organic chicken with escarole, mezze rigatoni, and more.

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Maloney, Lala Kent, and Kristina Kelly were all in photos from the dinner, as were pals Taylor Strecker, Taylor Donahue, Lo French, and Schroeder’s mom, Dayna.

On her Instagram story, Maloney wrote, “Love celebrating that my bestie is about to have another baby! She is the most amazing Mom and I love watching the Clark family grow.”

Notably missing from the sprinkle was Schroeder’s longtime “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Kristen Doute. The two women have had an on-and-off friendship over the years.

In a Reddit thread, fans noted that Doute posted a cryptic Instagram story just after photos from the sprinkle surfaced, which said, “I would rather adjust my life to your absence than adjust my boundaries to accommodate your disrespect. “

It is unclear if Schroeder hosted the sprinkle herself or if one of her friends did, but on her Instagram page she described the sprinkle as an “excuse to have a fancy dinner” with her friends. In January 2023, Schroeder helped plan Kelly’s flower-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of her son River.

Stassi Schroeder ‘Knew’ She Was Having a Baby Boy Even Before Her Gender Reveal

On March 1, 2023, Schroeder announced she was pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post that showed off her growing belly. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the photo.

She later traveled with her husband to New York City for a gender reveal at Rolf’s German Restaurant, which she described as the “magical Christmas restaurant.” At the famous eatery, pals Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue gave Schroeder a gift box containing a tiny pair of Vans wrapped in blue confetti to confirm she was having a boy, according to E! News.

“I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” Schroeder said on “The Good, the Bad, the Baby” podcast a few days later. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. I don’t know how to f***ing explain it.”

The former Bravo star added that she didn’t feel that way when she was pregnant with Hartford, but during her second pregnancy she was “so in tune” with her body that she knew she was carrying a baby boy.

