Stassi Schroeder Throws Daughter Hartford a ‘Queen of Harts’ Birthday Party: PHOTOS

Stassi Schroeder’s little girl had a sweet birthday bash. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star’s daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, turned two years old and celebrated with a themed party at an outdoor location in West Hollywood, California, on January 7, 2023.

Schroeder started the day with a message to her daughter on Instagram. “Happy 2nd birthday my little Beaut Beaut,” the “Next Level Basic” author wrote. “The funniest, brightest, spunkiest, friendliest, sassiest, most confident, ketchup-loving girl out there. …May this year be filled with Elsa, Lizzo and fries. I love you, Hartford.”

But the day was filled with much more than that.

Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter Hartford Had a Queen of Harts Party Theme

Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, pulled out all the stops to throw their daughter a “Queen of Harts” birthday party. On her Instagram story, Schroeder shared pics of her daughter, aka the Queen, decked out in a party dress with hearts all over it and a sweater that had “Queen of Harts” embroidered on the back.

During the outdoor party, the guests played in a giant bouncy house with a slide, and they jumped on oversized drums provided by Jason Mesches Music.

There was also footage of Harford clapping after her guests sang the “Happy Birthday” song to her. A tiered cake featured the toddler’s silhouette on it, while a nearby poster read “Hail 2 the Queen.”

“Hartford blew out her candle 3 times using her favorite word ’again,’” Schroeder wrote.

There was also a video of the party favors: Custom white sweaters embroidered with hearts and the pint-sized guests’ first initial, as well as matching monogrammed hats for the guests.

The birthday girl was overtired at the end of her fun day, her mom shared. “Hartford came home from her party and had a meltdown,” Schroeder captioned a pic of her daughter in tears. “Birthday tantrums are in the blood.”

Some “Vanderpump Rules” Rules Moms & Babies Were Missing From the Party

In addition to Schroeder, three other “Vanderpump Rules” alums had babies in 2021. Lala Kent, whose daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, turns 2 in March 2023, was a guest at the party. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder posted an Instagram video as Hartford blew out her candles. Kent also panned over to a very pregnant VPR alum Kristina Kelly as she wished Hartford a happy birthday.

“The big 2,” Kent captioned a clip from the party, which appeared to be set up on a public tennis court.

But noticeably missing were fellow VPR moms Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay. Both moms and their babies, Cruz and Summer, were invited to Hartford’s first birthday last year, according to Us Weekly. Since that time, Schroeder had had a falling out with her two former co-stars amid drama that stemmed from her wedding in Italy last year.

In October 2022, Schroeder told the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she is no longer speaking to Shay and Cartwright. “I’m totally fine with all of us not talking,” she said. “It’s fine. Like not everyone is meant to be friends forever. I have other people.”

