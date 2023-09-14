VPR Personality Thinks She & Ex ‘Were the Most Toxic Couple’ on Television

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder looked back on her turbulent relationship with her former castmate, Jax Taylor, on a September 2023 episode of Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.” As fans are aware, Schroeder and Taylor were a couple until their breakup in the show’s first season, which premiered in 2013. The former co-stars briefly reconciled during the show’s 2nd season.

While recording the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast episode, Schroeder, who is married to casting agent Beau Clark, revealed if she believed starring on reality television can be the catalyst for couples to break up.

“I’m not one of those that think that you are doomed if you go on a reality show,” explained the mother of two. “I think it highlights your weaknesses as a couple. It shines a mirror on everything that is right and wrong with you guys as a couple, but sometimes it’s like therapy, and sometimes it forces you to really address the issues that you are just not talking about.”

She went on to say that she thinks she and Taylor had a “toxic” relationship during the first two seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.” The 35-year-old stated she believes her relationship with Taylor would have not continued even if they were not co-starring on a Bravo series.

“If you are not right for each other, there’s no way in hell you can make it through a reality show. But, like, Jax and I were the most toxic couple I feel like in the history of television, so that was never going to — I’m not going to blame the reality show on the demise of our relationship,” said Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed Her Issues With Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright in June 2023

Despite their breakup, Schroeder eventually managed to have an amicable relationship with Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright. However, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host began to have issues with the couple after they declined her invitation to her 2022 wedding ceremony in Italy with limited notice. Taylor commented on the situation in a June 2023 interview on the “Toast” podcast. According to Taylor, he and his wife were not guests at the ceremony because they had difficulty getting a passport for their 2-year-old son, Cruz.

Schroeder addressed her ex-boyfriend’s claims in a separate June 2023 “Toast” episode. She stated that Taylor “didn’t say the truth” when he discussed their estrangement. The mother of one explained that she and her husband were upset with the couple because they had repeatedly asked them if they were coming to their wedding ceremony. She said that one of her husband’s friends told her that Taylor revealed he would not be attending the ceremony despite telling her otherwise.

“They denied and denied, denied. I gave them the opportunity to back out and they didn’t and as I was getting on the plane — the day I left for the airport to fly to Italy, I got a text from Brittany, so, like, that feels way more hurtful,” said the “Off With My Head” author.

The 35-year-old said she decided to no longer be close with the couple because “they hurt [her].”

“I can’t trust them anymore,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Relationship With Stassi Schroeder in March 2023

Cartwright spoke about her relationship with Schroeder during a March 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside Taylor. She shared she had a pleasant interaction with her former co-star at Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean’s 2nd birthday party. She also revealed Schroeder reached out to her following the passing of her dog, Sophie, in early March 2023.

“I will say that I love and miss Stassi dearly,” said the mother of one.

Taylor chimed in that he also misses Schroeder and her husband.

“Beau was one of my closest friends and of course, I love Stassi to death, she’s like my sister,” said the 44-year-old.