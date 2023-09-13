VPR Personality Has Conflicting Emotions About Past Behavior: ‘I’m So Ashamed’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder joined the Bravo series during its first season, which premiered in 2013. The mother of two, who left the show in 2020, spoke about her time on “Vanderpump Rules” during the September 12 episode of former “Hills” star Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.” Schroeder shared she has complicated feelings about her past behavior, specifically in the show’s earlier seasons. She explained that while she does not like when viewers assume she has not grown as a person, she believes her actions were a good source of entertainment.

“On one hand I look back, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so entertaining.’ You are making a TV show, like we’re turning it on, we’re exaggerating ourselves a little bit, but then now that I have a kid … if I ever saw her acting like that I would be horrified, so I just have all these conflicting emotions, where I’m like proud that I, like, made good TV, but I’m so ashamed of myself for how I treated people,” said the mother of two.

Stassi Schroeder Shared She ‘Felt a Little Bad for’ Raquel Leviss After the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

While Schroeder has been away from “Vanderpump Rules” for over three years, she will occasionally give her opinion about the Bravo series. For instance, the former reality television star shared her thoughts on how the “Vanderpump Rules” cast treated Raquel Leviss during the show’s season 10 reunion. As fans are aware, Leviss had an affair with her castmate, Tom Sandoval, while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

During the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi,” Schroeder noted that Leviss addressed her castmates’ season 10 reunion comments during a three-part August 2023 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” After Frankel listed the insults directed at Leviss, including being told she was “subhuman,” “ugly,” and “nothing” by Madix, the 29-year-old stated that she did not believe she was deserving of the remarks. While recording the “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Schroeder shared that she “felt a little bad for [Leviss after] hearing all the words that was said to her at the reunion.” She explained that she kept envisioning the insults being said her two-year-old daughter, Hartford, who she shares with her husband, Beau Clark.

“I was just picturing a bunch of people saying these words to Hartford, and I’m like ‘No, no, no,’ like I’m just trying to stay back in it. Like this is not about Hartford,” said Schroeder.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” personality then said it would be hypocritical for her to criticize Madix’s comments to Leviss. She noted she often insulted her castmates during her time on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“So who am I to be like, ‘That reunion was really f**** up.’ You know, like I’ve been there, I’ve done it all, I have said it all,” said Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Commented on the Backlash Tom Sandoval Received Following the Revelation of His Affair

While recording a June 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Schroeder shared she disagreed with the level of backlash Sandoval received after reports about his affair began circulating in March 2023. She also acknowledged that she was criticized because of her behavior toward her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Faith Stowers. Page Six reported that the 35-year-old lost her position on the Bravo series because she “call[ed] the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“I’ve been in a position where I’ve received so much hate before. I don’t like where we’re at, like, in society where, like, that’s how we punish people. It’s like emotionally beheading people,” said Schroeder on “Call Her Daddy.”

Schroeder clarified that she has never liked Sandoval and believes his actions are reprehensible. She shared she felt annoyed when she co-starred with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer because “he was always so beloved” among fans. She stated she believed his behavior was edited in the series to make him appear more likable.

“I would say to my producers, I’m like, ‘When is he going to get the edit that I feel like the rest of us see?'” said the 35-year-old.