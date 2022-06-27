Stassi Schroeder Ripped for ‘Narcissistic’ Comments

On June 24, 2022, Stassi Schroeder celebrated her 34th birthday alongside her friends and family, including husband Beau Clark and their 1-year-old daughter Hartford.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posted several photos on her Instagram, including one of herself sitting on Clark’s lap and several with Hartford. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Felt very weird to celebrate anything yesterday… but it was my freaking birthday so I wore black and I ate pie. #34” However, it was a photo she posted on her Instagram Stories that caught VPR fans’ attention.

Schroeder shared a shot of her outfit, which was a black ruffle apron top paired with black knee-length Lolita bloomers. She wrote, “It was my birthday yesterday. Black seemed fitting given the news of the day.” Here is the photo:

Fans Were Quick to Roast Schroeder for Her Choice of Shorts as Well as the Caption

The photo from Schroeder’s Instagram Stories was posted on Reddit with the title, “I’m sorry but what in the granny knickers is this?” The thread got a lot of response from fans who ripped the former Bravo star for her choice of shorts, as one person wrote, “Oh. That top with simple jeans would have been nice.” One person said, “This looks like an outfit you would put on a toddler.”

Someone else commented, “it’s giving Katie Maloney dressed her this day.” Another person said, “She’s still under the impression that she is Marie Antoinette,” and someone replied, “Yes! I was coming here to say it looks like she is wearing Marie Antoinette’s underwear!” Someone said, “Cute top but the bloomers give the whole outfit a pajama vibe.”

One person commented, “In one of the photos, she’s wearing the outfit whole sitting on Beau’s lap and drinking wine with a straw, and it gives off the weirdest awkward vibe. She looks like a baby or Hartford sitting on Beau.” Another added, “This is tragic.” One person said, “That was certainly a choice.”

Many other VPR fans commented on Schroeder’s reference to the “news of the day,” which was the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. One person said, “What a self centered way to acknowledge roe v wade. Honestly, I think ‘given the news’ really means how it affected her birthday [vs] what actually happened.” Another wrote, “I think this is exactly what it means to ‘center one’s self’ like, I’ve never seen a more fitting definition of that behavior!”

One person commented, “I wouldn’t expect anything else from her though. She is and has always been completely self centered.” Another agreed, “Exactly. She is such a narcissist.” Someone ripped the former Bravo star, “I just feel like she’s such a fraud. And I’m sure she had this ugly outfit planned for months, highly doubt the ‘news of the day’ affected her in any type of f****** way.”

Another person blasted her, “She’s rly trying to have her cake and eat it too, giving a slight hint that she gives a s*** about human rights but also not outwardly stating what the news was or using her platform for justice… I’m embarrassed for her. Oh and those shorts are the worst.”

Schroeder & Clark Got Married for the 2nd Time in Italy Recently

Last month, Schroeder and Clark traveled to Rome, Italy, for their second wedding. The couple initially got married in a small ceremony in 2020 before their daughter Hartford was born so the lavish ceremony on May 12, 2022, was the couple’s second wedding.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed on the “Taste of Taylor Strecker” podcast that their wedding was supposed to be filmed for the hit Bravo show and they had been scouting locations in Italy since 2019.

However, as Us Weekly reported, Schroeder was let go from the show “after her past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced” in June 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite the wedding not getting filmed for the show, Schroeder said she and Clark were “locked in to all of these locations” and decided to go ahead with the second ceremony.

