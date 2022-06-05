Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Only Way She’d Return to Reality TV

Stassi Schroeder put her life on camera for eight seasons on “Vanderpump Rules,” but now that she’s a mom she says she wouldn’t allow her life to be shown in the same way.

The reality star was fired from her longtime role on the Bravo reality show in June 2020 amid a racism scandal involving fellow former SURver, Faith Stowers. A week later, Schroeder announced that she was pregnant with her first child. The reality star shared her pregnancy milestones with fans on social media, then in April 2022 came out with a tell-all book to tell her side of coming back from “cancelation.”

But now that she and her husband Beau Clark are parents – daughter Hartford was born in January 2021 – Schroeder revealed the major stipulation she’d have before ever considering returning to TV.

Stassi Schroeder Revealed She’d Have to Be ‘In Charge’ If She Was on a Reality Show Today

Now that she’s married with child, Schroeder is very protective of her family. On the May 23, 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast, Schroeder revealed that the only way she would return to TV is if she had an executive producer credit.

“Yes, If I was an executive producer, if I was in charge of what goes out,” she told the podcast. “I’ve had a lot of to think of this. And I have a kid now. I think if you had even asked me this when she was a newborn I would have gone ‘Yeah I’ll go back on reality TV. Hartford, like, this will be what her life will be.’ But now that she’s a toddler, there’s literally no way I would let someone who doesn’t know me or her produce and edit her and put her out without me or Beau’s approval of what goes out. So there’s that.”

Schroeder also addressed rumors of a potential “Vanderpump Valley” spinoff starring the OG VPR stars. She noted that she “obviously” wrote about her TV career in her 2022 tell-all book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” and that her stipulation stays the same.

“Will I be in charge?” she asked.

Stassi Schroeder Revealed that a Spinoff Was in Works Before She Was Fired From Vanderpump Rules

In her book, Schroeder teased that before the racism scandal and firing took place, she was supposed to star in a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff that was to kick off with her wedding in Rome, which was originally set for October 2020. She also had a deal for “an animated series” with Sony that was scrapped, according to Us Weekly.

“The ‘Vanderpump’ spinoff was supposed to be bridged by an episode about my gorgeous, Italian wedding, which would then introduce the new show,“ Schroeder wrote. “Surprise! We were all so looking forward to that.”

During an April 26, 2022 appearance on “The Morning Toast,” Schroeder teased that the show was to be called “Valley Rules.”

“They were going to slowly transition us and keep ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with a whole new cast of people who work at the restaurant, and so the rest of us would transition into this,” she dished. “The way that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ started, where it was like ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and it transitioned into ‘Vanderpump,’ that’s what we were going to do with my wedding. So that’s not happening.”

In addition to Schroeder, co-stars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay also became first-time moms during the “Vanderpump Rules” hiatus that took place during the COVID pandemic. Cartwright exited the show during her pregnancy while Kent and Shay’s new mom roles were featured on the 9th season of the show.

