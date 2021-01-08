Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has given birth to a baby girl. Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark at 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, January 7 according to People.

Schroeder announced in June that she was expecting her first baby with Clark. The 32-year-old Next Level Basic author first shared her pregnancy with the world in June. Schroeder shared a photo showcasing her bump with Clark holding a pink onesie showcasing her favorite #OOTD saying. She captioned the photo, “We’re having a baby girl.”

Hartford — whose middle names, Charlie and Rose, were chosen in honor of Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother, — weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., upon her arrival, measuring 19 inches long, per People.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple told People. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.”

The couple added, “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

Schroeder was the first Vanderpump Rules star to announce her pregnancy, but she wasn’t the only one for long. Fellow costar Lala Kent shared in early September that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were also expecting. The two hosted a gender reveal gathering, and Emmett told fans that they’re expecting a baby girl.

Shortly after Kent and Emmett shared their exciting news, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor followed suit. The two posted a photo with a string of ultrasound photos. A month later, cast member Scheana Shay announced she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting as well. Cartwright and Taylor will be having a baby boy, and Shay and Davies are expecting a girl.

Schroeder Shared Her Pregnancy Struggles

The former Vanderpump Rules cast member has been open with fans about her pregnancy journey on social media. Schroeder often joked about trying to induce labor, Clark giving her foot rubs, and all her pregnancy cravings. But lately, she’s gotten real about the not-so-great parts of pregnancy.

Schroeder posted a photo of her crying on her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 30. Schroeder wrote a paragraph explaining some of her pregnancy difficulties. The 32-year-old reality star wrote, “Real talk- pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive. I feel like I’m only good for making a baby.”

She continued writing, “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of dm’s from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant.”

Schroeder added that she’s thankful to be a mother, but nothing is perfect. “I’ve never been more thankful for anything,” she wrote. “Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be super heroes? Can we stop that now?”

Vanderpump Rules Stars Congratulated Schroeder

Many members of the Vanderpump Rules family has shown their support for Schroeder and Clark.

