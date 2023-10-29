‘Summer House’ Star Has Hope That Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Will Film Together Again

Kyle Cooke spoke out about Carl Radke’s decision to end his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard, and whether he thinks the exes can co-exist on “Summer House.”

Radke and Hubbard had planned to marry in Mexico in November 2023, but in late August 2023, Radke called off the engagement—reportedly on camera.

The former couple, who have co-starred on “Summer House” since 2017, are currently estranged.

Like Heavy but Hate the Ads?

Subscribe now for Ad-Free experience

During an October 24, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a fan asked Radke’s close friend Cooke if he thinks Radke and Hubbard could ever share a “Summer House” again.

“I’d like to hope so,” Cooke replied. “It would be a shame if our little run here would come to an end.”

Fans reacted on social media. “I feel like the whole ‘run’ came to an end bc none of you guys supported their relationship to begin with!” one commenter wrote to Cooke.

“No way Carl will be back for another season of Summer House…no way,“ another wrote on Instagram.

But others think Radke will be back because he allowed cameras to film his breakup with Hubbard. “Carl called back those cameras for a reason,” one commenter noted.

Kyle Cooke Admitted Surprise Over How the Breakup Went Down

Fans first learned of the “Summer House” split in August 2023, just two weeks after Hubbard’s bridal shower took place in New York City. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of ‘Summer House.'”

Another insider confirmed to Us Weekly, “[Carl] did call off the wedding on camera.”

Cooke elaborated on the breakup during his “Watch What Happens Live” appearance. “My take on it, I don’t think Carl even knew he was actually calling it off until the very conversation was being had,” he said. “I didn’t catch wind of that being the outcome until after the fact. It was that much in the moment.”

Elsewhere on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cooke said had been “rooting” for Radke and Hubbard even though he “saw the cracks in the foundation” of their relationship.

“I mean, look, calling off a wedding is probably harder than proposing,” he said. “And so I did not think that it might actually happen because it’s drastic.”

“I had a front row seat but even despite that, I still was surprised,” Cooke added.

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Avoided Each Other at the ‘Winter House’ Premiere Party

Should “Summer House” be renewed for a ninth season, filming likely won’t start until June or July 2024. But based on the current status of Hubbard and Radke’s relationship, things aren’t looking good for them to film together.

A source told Page Six that the exes were both guests at a premiere party for “Winter House” on October 24, but they did not interact at all. An eyewitness told the outlet that Hubbard “came in for hugs and pictures with the rest of the cast.” But when Hubbard showed up, Radke reportedly “went to another room.”

“Carl did some rounds before Lindsay arrived,” an insider said, describing his mood as “very low energy.” Another insider said Radke left the party not long after Hubbard arrived and that the two “openly” avoided each other.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Filming Event Ends With Brawl