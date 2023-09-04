Glitzy ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Filming Event Ends With a Brawl: PHOTOS

Filming for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped over Labor Day weekend, but it didn’t go down without a fight.

The Bravo reality show is known for its season-ending fights – ahead of last season’s Scandoval cheating scandal , who can forget the season 9 finale when James Kennedy flipped out at Brock Davies for trying to highjack his engagement party weekend?— and the upcoming season was no exception.

Leaked photos and videos from the season 11 filming event showed some familiar faces, newcomers, and at least two fights that went down, one of them physical.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Vanderpump Rules” Finale Filmed in San Francisco at an Event for Kyle Chan’s Brand

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast traveled to San Francisco to film their final season 11 scenes, and the finale was filmed at Gold Bar Whiskey’s tasting room inside the Treasure Island Museum, according to Entertainment Tonight. The cast gathered for celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan’s Gold Bar Whiskey collab event, per realityops.

Photos and videos posted to Instagram showed the cast, including Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney, decked out in black and gold attire.

Sandoval appeared with a date, while his ex Ariana Madix brought along her new boyfriend Daniel Wai as her plus one. Former cast member Kristen Doute also appeared in photos from the event.

Another Instagram video posted by Shay showed her performing her song “Good as Gold” on stage. James Kennedy was also in the DJ booth at some point during the event.

Other footage showed Katie Maloney angrily confronting her ex-husband Tom Schwartz’ rumored girlfriend, Jo Wenberg. Maloney has been vocal about her disapproval of Wenberg and has described her as “spooky” and a “psycho.”

In the finale clip, Maloney appears to be screaming at Wenberg as Schwartz looks on. Wenberg also appeared in a photo posted by “Vanderpump Rules” alum Billie Lee, who posed with her and Sandoval’s friend, singer Tii, in the pic.

Other footage showed the tail end of a brawl that broke out. In a video posted to TikTok, white roses were seen scattered all over the floor after an unidentified man threw a vase of flowers, reportedly at a security guard. Sandoval stepped in after the man tossed a drink and then grabbed a chair before security took over and removed him from the party.

Sandoval appeared visibly upset after the incident.

Lala Kent Said This Was One of the ‘Most Difficult’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season She’s Ever Filmed

The upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” promises to be a rocky one. The cast is still reeling in post-Scandoval division and Madix refused to film scenes with her ex.

When filming first began in July 2023, TV Fanatic shared a look at Shay screaming at Sandoval over his affair with her former friend Raquel Leviss. In August 2023, Leviss confirmed she would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules.”

In an Instagram story posted on September 1, Kent told fans, “That’s a wrap on season 11.”

She also added, “ I absolutely love filming ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ I will say, this was one of the most difficult seasons that I have ever been a part of — ever. What a wild and strange summer, but it’s done.”

