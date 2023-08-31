‘Summer House’ Stars Linday Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Engagement

“Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have ended their engagement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Bravo stars, who announced their engagement in August 2022 while filming the 7th season of the Bravo reality show, were knee-deep in wedding planning for a ceremony in Mexico that was supposed to take place in November 2023.

It was just two weeks ago that Hubbard, 37, celebrated her bridal shower in New York City. Radke even showed up with flowers for his fiancée.

Sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, “Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of ‘Summer House.'”

Heavy has reached out to reps for Hubbard and Radke for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Split

The split rumor was originally shared on the @Bravoand Cocktails fan account with an update posted by @RealMomsofBravo that stated: “UPDATE: Carl called it off and it was filmed.”

After saying a “very reliable source” confirmed the news is ”100 percent true,”@QueensofBravo shared, “UPDATE: We’re hearing they discussed it ON CAMERA and it was his idea.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media. While some said they were “sad” to hear about the breakup, others felt it was better for Radke, who practices a sober lifestyle.

Others noted that “Summer House” stars Paige DeSorbo and Danielle Olivera were “were right all along” when they questioned Hubbard and Radke’s relationship last season. At the “Summer House” reunion, DeSorbo even called Radke and Hubbard “fake.”

Some commenters questioned if the split was staged. “This is giving Scandoval to save the show,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Had Hoped to Film Their Wedding For ‘Summer House’

In March 2023, Radke appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and shared details on the wedding planning. “I’m happy to report… we’re locked in with a venue. It’s going to be Mexico,” he said at the time. He also teased, “We’re still working out some of the logistics, but we’re going to have a conversation with [‘Below Deck’ star] Captain Lee [Rosbach] to officiate the wedding.

Radke and Hubbard’s Honeyfund page revealed that the wedding was to take place on November 17, 2023.

Most of the former couple’s “Summer House” co-stars were expected to attend the destination wedding. In July 2023, Hubbard told The Sun, “We’ve invited a good amount of cast members.”

The outlet noted that Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher, and Gabby Prescod were all on the guest list as were “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix. Andy Cohen was also reportedly invited to the wedding.

While November is not the typical filming season for “Summer House,” Radke told Entertainment Tonight he would have been shocked if the nuptials weren’t filmed for fans who have been following his relationship with Hubbard for years.

“It would be crazy for the audience to have been watching her and I, individually, since season 1 and now together, and then to be left out of that big part of our life?” Radke told ET. “We’re very open to having the audience watch, but again Bravo’s gotta be the one to sign off.”

Now it appears that Bravo has instead signed off to film the end of the couple’s engagement just one year after Radke proposed on a beach in Southampton as cameras rolled.

