‘Summer House’ Season 7 Cast Revealed

Season 7 of “Summer House” kicks off February 13, 2023, and Bravo revealed a cast photo on January 12, revealing which new and returning cast members will appear in the popular reality television series.

The picture, posted to the “Summer House Tea” Instagram, features Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Bakula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni, Mya Allen and Samantha Feher.

In the trailer, the housemates described the new season as “shocking” and “mayhem.”

A falling out between former friends Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera was also teased in the trailer.

“Why do I need your blessing?” Hubbard asks Olivera, seemingly referring to her relationship with Carl Radke. The couple has been engaged since August 2022, per People.

“What you’re saying is absolutely crazy pants to me,” Olivera answers.

“I’m gonna reach a certain point where I just don’t give a f***,” Hubbard tells the camera.

The trailer then cuts to another tense interaction, where Hubbard tells Olivera, “You bashed me the entire summer.”

“I don’t talk s*** about you. I say it to your f****** face,” Olivera replies.

In another scene, Olivera walks away crying and says she thinks her relationship with Hubbard is “beyond repair.”

The sneak peek also teased heartache for DeSorbo, who was dating South Carolina-based “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure,” DeSorbo says of their relationship in the clip.

“I want you to start coming down more,” Conover tells her.

Who Are the New Faces of ‘Summer House?’

While several familiar faces will be returning to “Summer House,” new to the group are Feher, Leoni, and Prescod.

According to the cast descriptions on Bravo’s website, Feher is “a content creator” from New Jersey who wanted to find success in New York City. She is described as “very single” with a “roster” of four or five men she casually dates. According to Feher’s Linked In account, she worked as an editorial assistant at Cosmopolitan from 2019-2020, where she “[t]raveled to Costa Rica to film an episode of The Bachelor” along with the magazine’s editor in chief. In an August 2020 interview with cultural ‘zine Rowdy spotlighting her work at Cosmo, Feher said it was her nature as a Gemini “to have your hands in a million different projects at once and want to say yes to everything.”

Leoni, a former Marine and fitness model from Florida, left the Sunshine State to pursue a career in photography and filmmaking in NYC, his bio states, completing a bachelor’s degree at New York City’s School of Visual Arts in 2021, according to his Linked In. Leoni directed the short films Thoughtless (2019), Pitch Boys (2020), INK (2021) and Intern on Parade (2022), according to IMBD.

Prescod, a former fashion editor for BET, Harper’s Bazaar and Bustle, is described on the Bravo website as a fashion consultant who is close to her family and “looking to meet new, like-minded friends” after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years ago. In a 2021 interview she and sister Danielle gave to floral design website Poppyflowers.com, Prescod described herself as “Obsessed with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Hubbard Was ‘Surprised’ by Radke’s Proposal

Bravo cameras were rolling when Radke proposed to Hubbard, but she wasn’t expecting it.

“I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” Hubbard told People in August 2022.

Radke said he secretly asked Hubbard’s friends and family to attend a small celebration at a restaurant after the proposal.

“She kept saying, ‘Should I call my parents?’ — not knowing that they were also waiting for her,” Radke told People. And I was like, ‘The service is spotty here, let’s just wait until we get to Dockers,’ knowing the next level of the surprise.”

Radke and Hubbard have been on “Summer House” since it premiered in 2017.

Cook, Miller, Batula, and Olivera have also been on the Bravo series since its inception.

Season 7 of “Summer House” airs Monday, February 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.