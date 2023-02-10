Bravo Working on ‘Summer House’ Spinoff, Exec Confirms

Bravo’s Hamptons-based show “Summer House” has been a hit with viewers and it spawned the spinoff “Winter House,” with one executive revealing that another spinoff is currently in the works.

Noah Samton, the senior VP of current production with NBCUniversal, shared the news while discussing the media company’s 2023 plans for its unscripted programming with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s always about growing the brand and exploring different things that we can do,” he said.

Samton pointed to the recent crossovers from the various Bravo franchises, including “Winter House” and “Ultimate Girls Trip.” “A lot of those crossovers were born out of BravoCon and seeing how our casts have all developed real relationships with each other beyond their shows,” Samton shared. “I’m always excited for new and different shows.”

He then shared, “We have a show right now that I’m working on — a ‘Summer House’ spinoff with an all-Black cast in Martha’s Vineyard — and I think viewers are gonna love it.” There are no additional details available at this time, such as the premiere date or cast.

‘Southern Charm’ Is Set to Have a Big Cast Shakeup While the Debut Season of ‘Southern Hospitality’ Was Praised by Executives

During the same interview, Samton and Kathleen French, the senior VP of unscripted current production with NBCUniversal, teased some more big news regarding other Bravo shows. French shared that “Married to Medicine” will have a “great” 10th season. “A big shake-up — can’t tell you exactly yet,” she shared.

French also revealed that the 9th season of “Southern Charm,” which began filming in January 2023, will see a cast shakeup. The NBCUniversal exec then praised the show’s spinoff, “Southern Hospitality,” which just finished its premiere season. “For me, the little engine that could is ‘Southern Hospitality,'” she spilled. “We’ve just had a nice kick-up in the ratings, and I’m hoping we’re going to see big things from that series in the future.”

While French didn’t fully confirm that the show was renewed for another season, she did praise the diversity of the cast and said it was “very representative of what’s happening in the South right now.”

Kathleen French Also Gave Her Thoughts on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ & the Success of BravoCon

French also discussed other Bravo shows as well as BravoCon 2022, which she said surprised her in terms of the level of fandom. She said she was “taken aback” by the support for the Housewives shows, and referenced the long lineups to see the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for their panel.

“This is a show that is going into season 13, so it speaks to, first of all, the power and the fan love of the Housewives franchise, but then also specifically Beverly Hills,” she added.

That said, French acknowledged that it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the cast as Lisa Rinna had a “tough season” with the death of her mother. The NBCUniversal exec said she’d discussed it with Rinna and thought the RHOBH star was “in an emotional crisis.”

“My heart really broke for her,” French shared. “She was incredibly close to her mother. We all grieve differently… It was a tough year for her, and it wasn’t her finest year by any stretch.” As fans know, Rinna recently announced her departure from RHOBH after 8 years on the hit Bravo show.

