‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Toddler Rushed to Emergency Room Following Accident

Scheana Shay spent time in the emergency room after returning home from a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

Hours after filming scenes for the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo reality show, the “Vanderpump Rules” star and her husband, Brock Davies, took their 2-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, for medical care after she suffered an accident.

Scheana Shay Revealed that Summer Moon ‘Had a Fall’ and Required Medical Attention

In a post on her Instagram story on July 22, 2023, Shay posted a photo of Summer looking sad while in the waiting room at an urgent care facility.“@summermoon had a fall and now we are at urgent care,” the Bravo star captioned the photos.

Shay also shared a video clip of Summer with her arm wrapped in a soft cast. “What happened? Did you break your forearm?” she asked her daughter. When the toddler smiled and took a sip out of her sippy cup, Shay added, “Thank God one of us is smiling,”

She later posted a photo of Summer standing with her arm in a temporary cast and smiling. “My little trooper,” Shay wrote.

Davies also posted photos to Instagram, captioning one of Shay kissing Summer on the head as she held a green stuffed animal with, “Our little girl took her first visit to the emergency room.”

The former pro rugby player also posted the pic of Summer beaming as she showed off her cast. “Our little legend all smiles,” he wrote.

Footage on Summer Moon’s Instagram story showed her being defiant about using a sling for her cast.

On July 23, Shay gave an update to say that Summer will be getting her permanent cast later this week. She also thanked fans who reached out with messages for Summer.

Shay did not elaborate on where or how Summer fell, but earlier in the day the Bravo star shared a video set outside a pool and revealed she was at her home in Palm Springs. “When you need a vacay from a vacay, come to Palm Springs,” Shay said hours before Summer’s accident.

As a new parent, Shay previously told Us Weekly that she sometimes has to defend herself against mommy shamers when it comes to Summer.

“If it’s something constructive, something about, like, her safety, then I will respond,” the “Good as Gold” singer said. “I appreciate when it comes in an informative way, not just, ‘You have her buckled in the seat wrong.’ I like [messages like], ‘Just so you know, the chest straps should be up a little higher.’ Like, ‘Thanks. I didn’t know that.’”

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby Was Recently in the Hospital

Shay is not the only “Vanderpump Rules” alum who made a trip to the emergency room this summer. According to People, in early July, former series star Stassi Schroeder rushed her daughter, Harford Clark, to the hospital when the child began to have trouble breathing.

“Long scary day at the hospital. We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressively breathing — doctors think it’s ‘reactive airways disease’ (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus,” Schroeder told her social media followers.

She also shared footage of Harford getting a nebulizer breathing treatment and called her “such a little solider.”

Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark later provided an update after spending a full day at the hospital. “Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She’s improved slightly with her breathing, but it’s still hard,” he told fans in an Instagram story, per Page Six. He added that the toddler had “lots of mucus in her lungs” and “a high fever” and was prescribed albuterol to help with her breathing.

Schroeder and Clark are expecting a second child later this year.

