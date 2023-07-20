‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reunite in Lake Tahoe For Season 11 Filming: VIDEO

Cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” headed to Lake Tahoe to shoot scenes for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show, but some fans weren’t sure what to make of videos from the trip.

Five months after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal rocked the Bravo reality show, cast members Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Tom Schwartz were all seen in clips from the first cast trip of the new season – and other cast members were “heard” in the background.

Here’s what you need to know:

Multiple ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Were Seen in Photos & Videos From the Trip

In a series of photos and videos from the trip in July 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” cast members were seen enjoying the sunny weather in Lake Tahoe, which is located in Northern California, about 430 miles from the gang’s home base in West Hollywood.

In one clip on her Instagram stories, Scheana Shay posed in a swimsuit while overlooking the water and said, “Beautiful day in Lake Tahoe!’

There was also footage of Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber on the airplane en route to Lake Tahoe, as well as Kennedy playing around on a scooter at the airport and Lewber and Kent later posing in bathing suits.

Another clip featured Kent talking about how “everyone’s in a couple” and then naming “The Toms, Brock and Scheana,” and “these little lovebirds” as the camera panned to Kennedy and Lewber walking together on a pier. Kent then described herself as “the MILF” and said she’s “okay with it.”

In another post on Kent’s Instagram stories, Shay was seen walking past a boarded-up area painted with pictures of wolves and the words “Throw me to the wolves.”

Another clip showed the group hitting a wall with an ax, and several male voices could be heard in the background, most notably Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, who commented as his wife made holes in the wall.

While Lisa Vanderpump has yet to make a cameo in any of the cast’s videos, the group appears to be in Lake Tahoe as she breaks ground on her latest restaurant. According to Eater, Vanderpump is set to open a new restaurant called Wolf, which will be located in Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Casino and Hotel.

In another video posted on Shay’s Instagram story, Tom Schwartz was seen walking in front of a sign for Vanderpump’s upcoming eatery, and James Kennedy was also seen in the clip. Some fans commented that Tom Sandoval’s voice could be heard in the background. While he is part of the season 11 cast, Sandoval’s presence on the group trip is surprising considering some cast members previously said they would never film with him again.

Fans reacted on social media, with some questioning how Sandoval could be hanging out with the rest of the cast so soon after Scandoval.

“The reunion they were basically hating on each other. And now they are in Tahoe together like nothing ever happened,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Leave it up to the VPR crew to get over the most fd up s*** in 2 seconds flat,” another chimed in.

Fans Thought They Heard Another Familiar Voice in the Background

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars do not appear to be in Lake Tahoe. While Leviss has yet to be spotted on the trip, a production source told Reality Tea, “There is nothing halting Raquel from filming with the group in Lake Tahoe this week.”

As for Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, she is due to be Fiji for a guest spot on the reality show “Love Island,” so it is unclear if she will make it to Lake Tahoe for the cast trip.

But some fans have been analyzing trip clips posted by Shay, and they think OG cast member Jax Taylor can be heard in the background in one video.

“I have watched this show for decade,” came a comment on the Cici Loves You fan account. “I know what homie sounds like and it sounds A LOT like him. I have watched the clip a lot and replayed it over and over and I just keep coming to the conclusion that it indeed is… JAX?”

“Oh that’s definitely Jax’s nasally voice 👀,” one fan agreed.

“Totally sounds like him,” wrote another.

“100% sounds like Jason Cauchi,” another chimed in, referencing Taylor’s birth name.

Taylor exited “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, but during a June 2023 appearance at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, he hinted at a comeback. “It’s been two years since I’ve been back, but I’m ready to be back and I’m gonna bring it,” Taylor teased in a video posted by Best of Bravo. “I promise you I will bring it. To the people who — I’m probably saying too much right now – the people who need to be brought it to, I will bring it.”

Taylor’s social media activity gives no indication that he is in Lake Tahoe at this time. A rep for Taylor had no comment when contacted by Heavy.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases Surprising TV Role