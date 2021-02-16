‘RHONJ’ Star Drops Details On Where She Met Her New Boyfriend

Teresa Giudice opened up about how she met her new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran, 48, has been linked with the businessman since November, per Page Six, two months after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Here’s where she first laid eyes on her new man:

Teresa Giudice Revealed That She Met Her New Boyfriend at the Jersey Shore While She Was Taking a Walk With Friends

In a new interview with Extra TV, Teresa gushed that she is “really, really happy” and that she predicts 2021 will be her year.

The mom of four said she is in a “happy place” with her new love.

“We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore,” she said of her first encounter with Luis. “I was walking and that’s how I met him, exercising. That week, he rented a house at the Jersey Shore. He ran past me that week a few times… One morning he was packing his car to leave to go back home and that’s how we met.”

Teresa admitted that she did check out Luis as he ran past her a few times.

“I did, I did!” she admitted to Extratv.com. “And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, ‘Oh, who is that?’”

Teresa added that she was with some of her friends when she first met Luis.

“We started talking, he told us about himself,” she said. “He had two business cards on him. He handed to me one and then one to my married girlfriend.”

But after Luis handed out his contact information, he came back around in his car.

“All of a sudden, he drives up to us in the car,” Teresa continued. “He said, ‘Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number…’ I said, ‘I have your business card, I will text you…’ My girlfriend took my phone and was like, ‘I’m texting him right now.’”

She added that once Luis called her that night, they talked “for hours.”

She also said her daughters want both her and their father to be happy even if it’s with other people.

Luis Also Shared a Photo From the Jersey Shore As the Couple Exchanged Sweet Valentine’s Day Messages

Just a few months into their relationship, the new lovebirds exchanged sweet Valentine’s Day messages on Instagram. Luis shared a photo of him posing with Teresa at the very place they met—the Jersey Shore. In the caption to the post, he wrote that Teresa is “the most beautiful human being” he ever met. He described the reality star as “authentic and genuine.”

“I’m honored to be by your side and call you my Love,” he wrote. “ I live in gratitude for you and thank you for coming into my life.”

Teresa replied to Luis’ post with: “I adore you. Thank you for coming into my life.”

On her own Instagram page, Teresa shared another photo of her with her man.

“I feel so fortunate to have found love in the most unexpected way, at the most unexpected time,” she wrote. “You show me a whole new world, your kindness, creativity & love shows in everything that you do. I am so happy & I thank my mom and dad in heaven above for sending you. Thank you for loving me and showing me that it can be Valentine’s Day every day when I’m with you. “

Fans will be able to watch Teresa’s love story with Luis play out on the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

