Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop Grand Opening to Be Filmed For ‘Vanderpump Rules’: REPORT

Something About Her will soon be opening its doors – and “Vanderpump Rules” fans are invited to the grand opening.

Just as filming for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show begins in Los Angeles, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s long-awaited sandwich shop will celebrate its grand opening on camera, according to a new report.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Said the Something About Her Grand Opening Will Be a VPR Season 11 Storyline

Madix and Maloney first cooked up the idea of going into business together during the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2021, when they decided to open a female-themed sandwich shop together and call it Something About Her.

Their business plan became a storyline during that season and in season 10. In September 2022, the show’s season 10 finale was shot in the then-empty Something About Her rental space in West Hollywood, but following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s shocking cheating scandal more footage was shot for the finale in March 2023.

Maloney and Madix later teased a grand opening date of summer 2023 for their shop. In July 2023, a source told The Messenger, “Their plan is to film the grand opening” much in the way that their exes Sandoval and Tom Schwartz had the soft opening of their bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s filmed by Bravo. The insider added that the new business partners have been “really stressed” about their opening sales as well as competing with their exes’ bar.

In a TikTok video posted on June 30, Madix and Maloney were seen shopping for tea cups and plates at antique stores as they finalized the last touches for their shop.

Heavy has reached out to Maloney and Madix’s reps for comment on the grand opening date and filming status.

Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Revealed They Already Made a Fortune in Merch Sales

After Madix’s boyfriend Sandoval’s affair with her friend Raquel Leviss was uncovered in March 2023, fans asked what they could do to support her. Within days, a Something About Her merch shop was opened. The shop features hats, t-shirts, and more with the SAH logo.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was filmed in late March 2023, Madix and Maloney told host Andy Cohen that they had already made a staggering amount in Something About Her merch sales. “Well, it’s about $200,000,” Maloney told Cohen at the time. An insider told The Messenger the revenue total is now more than half a million dollars.

Sales soared when Madix’s ex made a crude comment during the reunion. After Madix shared that she was still having sex with Sandoval while he was sleeping with Leviss, he sarcastically said of his longtime girlfriend, “Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.”

Viewers were outraged and in response, within days Madix and Maloney’s shop featured a t-shirt design that said “F*** me in this t-shirt.”

In a video to fans that was later reshared on TikTok, Maloney said the new shirt took sales over the top. “Holy s***y’all,” she said. “I can’t believe how much love and support you’ve been showing us with this Something About Her merch. …Especially with this ‘F*** me in This t-shirt’ shirt.

“It’s beyond beyond,” she added. “We had to switch vendors. You have made so much of the impossible possible,” she told fans.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Says Something Surprising About Tom Sandoval