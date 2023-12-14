Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Give Update on Living Situation: ‘Everybody Needs to Chill’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix gave an update on their living situation more than nine months after his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss forced the end of their relationship.

In December 2023, Sandoval spoke out on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast to confirm that he and Madix are no longer living together in the $2 million Valley Village home they bought in 2019.

“No, she’s currently staying in some like place,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star told hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp of Madix. “I don’t know [where]. We don’t talk…We haven’t, and we have a go between, whether it’s my assistant or a friend.”

Sandoval also got a little heated and clapped back at questions about the housing situation.

Tom Sandoval Said People Need to Chill Out About His House

In November 2023, Sandoval told Extra he was “not currently” still living with Madix. When asked for details, he replied, “You got to wait and see.”

On “Two Ts,” Sandoval said he had to keep working to pay his mortgage after Scandoval broke, despite his desire to take time away to focus on his mental health. “I had to make money,” the bar owner said. “You know, every single month, all the bills come out of my out of my accounts. The mortgage comes out of my account every month. I have to make money. So while Ariana is shooting all these ads, she’s six months behind in bills.”

When asked why he still lived with Madix after their split, he replied, “Do we not know about the housing market… interest rates?… And we’re busy. It’s a lot.”

“I’m waiting to figure out the house situation,“ he added, adding that he’s tired of fielding questions about the house.

“I think everybody needs to chill,” he said. “I think everybody collectively needs to chill the F out on my house and Ariana’s house and our living situation. Like, it’s our business. You know, I get it from friends, like, ‘But guys, like, can you guys just figure it out for me?’ It’s like, no, we are the ones that are living this life.”

Ariana Madix Said She Won’t Let Sandoval’s Bad Decisions Ruin Her Financial Future

Madix addressed the housing situation during a panel at BravoCon in November 2023. “I’m currently staying somewhere while I’m doing [another project] because [of the] chaotic schedule and everything,” the “Dancing with the Stars” finalist shared, per BravoTV.com.“But [I’m] actively trying to change the ownership of the house situation,” she added.

She gave an update during a December 10, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “During the time that I’ve been on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and preparing for it, I for the most part have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things,” she told host Andy Cohen. “But I regularly go back and forth and I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house. I would love for that to be resolved quickly.”

Madix explained that because they are co-owners of the house, both she and Sandoval have to agree on whatever happens with it.

“I want to sell it and he does not,” she added. Madix shrugged when host Andy Cohen asked her if Sandoval will buy out her half of the house.

‘WE COUNTERED BC HIS OFFER WAS TRASH AND GOT NOTHING BACK jesus y’all it’s gonna be a looooooong season,” Madix commented on a clip from the upcoming season, in which she talks to Katie Maloney about Sandoval potentially buying her out.

In August, Madix vowed that she would not sabotage her financial future over Sandoval’s scandal. Speaking on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, she said, “I’m taking care of myself.”

“I am not rich, I do not have millions of dollars, and I’m also not gonna squander my financial future stability by putting myself in a position to f*** myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f***** up,” she added.

