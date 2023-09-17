Tom Sandoval Says He Had No Closure With Raquel Leviss After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal

Tom Sandoval says he never had closure with Raquel Leviss.

Six months after his shocking affair with Leviss was discovered by his girlfriend Ariana Madix, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran told People magazine that he attempted to contact Leviss through her publicist “multiple times” during filming for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show.

“[I did] fill her in with what was happening and what was being said and really kind of kept them in the loop,” Sandoval said. “Even though I wasn’t speaking to Raquel or Rachel, I felt it would help her, whether she was coming back or not, but I don’t know.”

In August, Leviss confirmed to Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B With Bethenny” podcast that she would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” amid backlash over the affair. “Oh hell no!” the former pageant queen said. “I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer. I can’t do that to myself.”

While speaking with People, Sandoval revealed that his last conversation with Leviss was left unfinished.

“It sucks. We never had any sort of closure,” he said. “I had a conversation with her that ended very much in a way of, ‘All right, well, I’ll talk to you in the next few days,’ and that was it.”

Raquel Leviss Blocked Tom Sandoval on Instagram After He Wished Her a Happy Birthday

On September 12, 2023, Sandoval reacted to an Instagram post that Leviss shared just before her 29th birthday. “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend,” he wrote.

Leviss responded on her Instagram story to show fans that she promptly blocked Sandoval from her Instagram account. The former Bravo star crossed out Sandoval’s profile pic and included a GIF sticker that said, “Ok bye!”

In an interview with “Extra” that same day, Sandoval said Leviss was in Arizona for her birthday. When asked about her blocking him, the bar owner said, “I think it’s a little thirsty and immature personally. But she is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she’s doing good and I hope she finds her happiness.”

Sandoval noted that in the aftermath of the cheating scandal, he and Leviss only “had each other,” but at some point, they stopped speaking.

In a separate interview with E! News, Sandoval said he was disappointed by Leviss’ response to his birthday gesture.

“For her to go away, working on herself, I would think that she would come out of something like that with a little bit more maturity and grace,” he said. “I just think it’s kind of petty and immature. Obviously, she has said that she never loved me, which is really crazy. But we were really, really good friends. I just was wishing her the best. I was just reaching out to her.”

Sandoval also told Variety he doesn’t specifically remember the last time he communicated directly with Leviss.

Raquel Leviss’ Camp Explained Why She Cut Tom Sandoval Out of Her Life

Sandoval and Leviss were a united front at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping in March 2023, but they lost touch after she spent time in a mental health treatment facility soon after.

In September 2023, a source for Leviss confirmed to People when and why the former co-stars’ relationship ended. “Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” the source said. “She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June.”

“Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center,” the insider continued, adding that Leviss has decided to remove “toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her,” out of her life.

Sandoval had other thoughts about why Leviss stepped away from their relationship.

“She’s doing what she needs to do,” hesaid in another interview credited to Backgrid. “She needs to distance herself, change her name, break off this entire situation – unless the money is right. You know, we all have our own way of dealing with things.”

