Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ex-Assistant Ann’s Shady Facetime Call With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval said he’s disappointed in his former assistant Ann Maddox after she attempted to get Ariana Madix to hire her when she was still working for him.

Speaking on the “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast on March 28, 2024, Sandoval referenced a scene from the “Vanderpump Rules” episode “Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang” in which Ann appeared in a Facetime call with his ex. After Ariana said she was looking for an assistant, Ann replied, “Ariana, can I be in the running, please?… I want to work for you so bad!”

In a sneak peek of an upcoming VPR episode, Madix claimed she saw Ann crying later. “She’s in the kitchen crying because Tom is coming down on her because he was upstairs eavesdropping [on our conversation],” Madix said.

On his podcast, Sandoval said he was hurt by the Facetime scene, which was filmed several months after the worst of his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“I think what really hurt me the most about her, the whole situation, was it’s like we got through all the hard stuff,” he said. “This is on the tail end and the end of the worst of it. Because obviously weeks prior is a lot harder to be my assistant. I was going through a lot, but we went through that. We were through that the storm pretty much.”

Sandoval said he would have never publicly fired Ann or talked about her in a public place.“And in the same respect, I would hope that she would quietly be like, ‘Hey I don’t think I want to work [for you]’ and come to me versus doing that on national television in front of cameras,” he said. “It’s like pretty… it was very humiliating.”

In January 2024, Sandoval’s friend, Tom Schwartz, told “The Viall Files” podcast that his assistant had recently resigned. The following month, Sandoval told the “Billie and the Kid” podcast that his cousin Josh was working as his assistant.

Tom Sandoval Claimed He Got Ann Maddox Taylor Swift Tickets But She Said Something Different

When Ann Maddox was on the Facetime call with Ariana, she was all dressed up to go to a Taylor Swift concert. On his podcast, Sandoval claimed he got the tickets for his former employee. He also said he got her special earrings from his jeweler friend, Kyle Chan.

“It’s funny because Ann was actually getting ready for a Taylor Swift concert and I had actually gotten her those tickets,” he said. “And I’d also got her, because Kyle Chan did the earrings for the ‘Karma’ music video, the long dangly earrings. And so I got her the earrings from the ‘Karma’ video,” he added. “Left that one out,” he cracked.

Ann shared a different story on her own podcast, “We Signed an NDA.” “You don’t understand, like, the length I want you to get these tickets,” she said. “It was me versus Ticketmaster. And it was like I literally hunkered down in front of my laptop for the next three hours.”

Ann said she told Sandoval not to ask her to do anything that day because “Taylor Swift comes first.” “He was kind enough to respect that,” she admitted. “I got the tickets and picked out my outfit.”

Ann later responded to Sandoval’s claim about the tickets in an Instagram comment. “Clearing up any confusion!” she wrote. “I hunkered down and bought the tickets, and then for my birthday (which was around that time) he Venmo’d me for them as a birthday present! Which yes was a very nice birthday gift.”

Tom Sandoval & Ann Maddox Had Different Opinions on Her Job Description

Ariana Madix did not attempt to poach Ann from her ex during their Facetime call. But Ann explained why she pitched the idea to the “Chicago” star. “I’m whispering to her like ‘I want to work for you,’” she said on her podcast. “I mean, I just love her. She’s just the most fun to talk to, she’s like feminist, she has the same ethics and morals as me.”

Ann described Ariana as her “work friend” when she was employed by Sandoval. “You know when you have your work friend or the person you’re like ‘Oh my God let this is who I want to eat my lunch with,’” she explained.

In a “Vanderpump Rules” confessional, Ariana said that while she probably couldn’t hire Ann, she felt the assistant “deserves so much more” than putting up with Sandoval. “I don’t know if I can be the one to do it, but somebody needs to save Ann,” she said.

In a previous episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Ann was tasked with cleaning up after a pool party Sandoval hosted. She later talked about it on “We Signed an NDA.” “When he first asked me to clean like that, I was a little bit like, ‘That’s kind of not in my job description,'” she said.

She also compared her work for Sandoval to cleaning up after a toddler.

On his podcast, Sandoval set the record straight on Ann’s job duties. “Let’s clear something up,” he said. “First of all, she does not touch dirty laundry ever. I’ve had her fold clean clothes out of the dryer before. And she does clean up, that is part of her job description. That is something that was explained to her. And it’s explained to any assistant that works for me, that when you get here the first thing you do is tidy up. That could be a little, that could be a lot but that is something that happens.”

Sandoval reiterated that he never asked his assistant to do anything “gross” like clean toilets or empty the kitty litter box. But he did say she was expected to clean up after his parties.

“I don’t think that Ann’s currently working for Ariana,” he added. “I mean, she was great a lot of ways. …I wish her the best.”

On the March 12 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Ariana told Andy Cohen that she did not hire Ann Maddox. “No, I don’t have an assistant,” she said at the time.

